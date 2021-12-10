Nevro to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 am Pacific Time / 10:30 am Eastern Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that D. Keith Grossman, Nevro's Chairman, CEO and President, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:30 am Pacific Time / 10:30 am Eastern Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HFX, HXF Coach, HFX Cloud, HFX Connect, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:

Julie Dewey, IRC

Nevro Corp.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications

650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nevro Corp.