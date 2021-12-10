EG AMERICA ANNOUNCES $4 BILLION IN FUEL SOLD WITH SMARTPAY REWARDS Program Now Available at EG America Locations Throughout the US

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EG AMERICA, a leading gasoline and convenience retailer, today announced that it has sold $4 billion in fuel through its SmartPay Rewards program since its launch in January 2013. Over the last four years, fuel sales from SmartPay rewards have doubled from $2 billion, making the program one of the most preferred methods of payment at the retailer. The program is free to join and free to use – and users automatically save 10 cents on every gallon of gas, every day at EG retailers throughout the country including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"We are thrilled that SmartPay makes such a difference in the lives of our Guests – and we are proud to celebrate the $4 billion sales milestone for the program" said George Fournier, President of EG America. "Since launching SmartPay, we have saved our customers almost $200 million on gas, and enrollments have increased significantly as we launched the program in all of the other banners this past year. At EG America we're dedicated to providing value to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to provide our SmartPay Rewards Guests with significant savings on their fuel purchases."

In addition to saving 10 cents on every gallon of fuel, mobile app customers receive a free Farmhouse Blend coffee or a fountain/frozen beverage for every 80 gallons of gas purchased. To date, nearly 8 million free drinks have been awarded via SmartPay Rewards. In addition, Guests receive bonus coupons for free products on a variety of popular products.

For more information on SmartPay visit www.smartpayrewards.com.

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering an excellent fuel, grocery and merchandise, and food service.

EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the UK&I, Europe, USA and Australia.

The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co- CEOs, EG Group, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group.

