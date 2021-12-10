Del Monte Foods, Inc. to Host Financial Results Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on December 16, 2021

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. today announced that it will hold a conference call to share its financial results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on Thursday, December 16 at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

To join the conference call, please register at Del Monte Foods' virtual data room site on Intralinks. For virtual data room access, please email VDRaccess@DelMonte.com.

Quarterly financial statements and historical annual statements can also be accessed on the Del Monte Foods website.



About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Alfred Artis

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

alfred.artis@delmonte.com

415-271-2382

Media:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

courtney.mains@edelman.com

408-835-5323

