CU$$$O Debuts NYC-Inspired Collector's Bins to Kick Off Its Home Product Line

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC-based lifestyle brand CU$$$O announced its first collection, The Collector's Bins, a series of one-of-a-kind, multi-purpose containers built with high-quality metal and wrapped in a pop-art, street-style design.

Cussso Logo

New York Fashion Brand announced Collector's Bins, can be your perfect Christmas Gift

The inspiration behind its upcoming Collector's Bins originated last year when people were encouraged to remain at home. CU$$$O team had an idea – why not bring the city's iconic street style indoors? The team determined that trash bins were something that could use a complete makeover as it had been playing such a vital role. With added accents, trash bins can serve as an art piece while still being functional.

CU$$$O's first-ever Collector's Bins would feature the ethos of NYC. The first bin in the collection, U$P$ Collector's Bin emulates the distinctive USPS mailboxes seen across every NYC neighborhood. The eye-catching metallic blue instantly inspired the design. The second bin is labeled The New York Pop Bin , which pays tribute to the New York Post vending machines that have played a major role in New Yorkers' life for decades. Its vibrant yellow color and famed font are among the city's most recognizable symbols that often go together with the postal bins. The third design in CU$$$O Collector's Bin takes a distinct artistic turn. Being referred to as the "N95 Soldier" design, this container isn't a grave reminder of the past two years. The Mandalorian inspired the design, and the graffiti also differs from the first two bins.

"Home is a free space for you to bring in personalities," CU$$$O team reflects on the design process. "Most likely, you don't want to have graffiti all over the walls. The Collector's Bins can bring in contrasts as well as energy without overcrowding the space."

The Collector's Bins are just the beginning. Future designs may draw influence from other cultural destinations around the world. "It could involve a whole universe of stylish products," CU$$$O added.

Uncover CU$$$O exclusively on https://cussso.com/.

About CU$$$O

Inspired by the vibes and vitality of the Big Apple, CU$$$O was founded with a rebellious spirit and a clear objective: to redefine the look and ideology of the common things in your everyday life. CU$$$O integrates street elements into household products, brings them into your living space, and allows them to decorate your life.

Cussso Collector's Bins

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cussso Inc.