Zorus Raises $9M Series A Funding

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity software company Zorus, Inc., announced today it has closed its Series A investment round led by Asymmetric Capital Partners with additional capital coming from Innospark Ventures and existing seed investor General Catalyst.

Fueled by rapid expansion in 2021, Zorus will be utilizing the $9 million in additional funding to introduce new services to its cyber security suite. Zorus plans to add extensive detection and response security solutions on top of its filtering engine. Currently, Zorus sells A.I.-focused web filtering and productivity monitoring software as a service exclusively through the managed service provider network.

Zorus CEO Ian McChord explained, "Today's I.T. infrastructure requires an endpoint-first approach. Security starting at the user provides a better level of protection than previous router- or network-based solutions. What we can do to protect users and their businesses on top of the Zorus filtering agent is almost limitless." Prior to running Zorus, McChord led the product team at Datto, from early 2011 to the company's sale to Vista Equity Partners in 2018.

Zorus also announced the formation of a new board of directors that includes: Austin McChord, founder and CEO of Datto until the company's acquisition, and currently CEO of Casana; and Paul Sagan, a senior advisor at General Catalyst, and formerly CEO of Akamai and Non-Executive Chair of Datto.

About Zorus

Zorus, Inc., focuses exclusively on developing innovative new technologies for the I.T. channel, providing best-in-class cybersecurity products to MSP partners to help them grow their business and protect their clients. Zorus was founded in 2017 by Greg Gage, former Director of Research and Development at Datto. Gage now leads engineering at Zorus as CTO. The company's leadership team also includes CEO Ian McChord, another Datto veteran, Chris Keith and Mike Hruza, who are responsible for revenue and finance, respectively. For more: www.zorustech.com

About Asymmetric

Asymmetric Capital Partners ("Asymmetric'') seeks to partner with disruptive technology and internet companies by offering founders, early investors, and limited partners transparent, research-driven, and operator-centric capital. The firm uses a thesis-driven approach to preemptively identify opportunities and takes pride in being both open-minded and rigorous in its investment approach. Asymmetric invests primarily in the Seed through Series C stages, with an aim to back visionary leaders seeking to disrupt large markets and, when sensible, to invest throughout a company's life cycle.

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City, London, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Datto, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com.

About Innospark

Innospark Ventures is a new breed of early-stage venture capital firm, investing in impact-driven AI startups in Boston/New England.

