WuXi AppTec Receives 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, announced that it is a recipient of the 2021 Global CRDMO Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global research & consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth. This marks the fifth consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovative services.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies at the forefront of their industries that consistently demonstrate leadership in innovative solutions that meet ever-evolving customer needs and are superior in overall price, performance, and quality. WuXi AppTec was honored with this award for providing unmatched customer value by enabling healthcare innovation through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec's unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) and CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization) business models offer end-to-end services for drug R&D and manufacturing, enabling its partners to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients more quickly.

"WuXi AppTec's one-of-a-kind business model stands out in the global healthcare industry," commented Ojaswi Rana, a research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With customer-centricity as a fundamental value proposition, WuXi AppTec is delivering high-quality services that lower the barriers to R&D and help advance innovation across different stages of the drug development process."

"We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, and thank them for recognizing the value of our global platform to customers," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "Through our unique CRDMO and CTDMO business models, WuXi AppTec will continue to enhance our enabling platform and serve as a trusted partner to global customers who are driving healthcare advancements and delivering innovative new drugs to patients in need."

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,600 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

