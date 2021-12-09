Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on FCC Chair Confirmation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum congratulates the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair, Jessica Rosenworcel, approved by the Senate yesterday.

She has proven to be a leader in spectrum policy development as well as a tireless champion of connection for all.

The full statement from the Forum's Board of Director follows:

"On behalf of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its members, we congratulate Chairwoman Rosenworcel on this exciting appointment. During her tenure on the Commission she proved to be a leader in spectrum policy development as well as a tireless champion of connection for all. As the Forum continually strives for innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems, we look forward to working with Chairwoman Rosenworcel and the FCC.

