Variety Names Four Ramo Law Attorneys to 2021 Dealmakers Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Founding and Managing Partner Elsa Ramo, Managing Partner Michelle Chang and Senior Associates Chad Russo and Zev Raben have been included in "Variety's Dealmakers Impact Report 2021: Top Negotiators Behind Mega Deals," that was published today. As the entertainment industry consolidated and expanded over the past year, the publications says, "these top financiers, attorneys, executives and entrepreneurs forged the major game-changing deals that changed the showbiz landscape."

"It is an honor to have our team recognized by Variety and included in this report," said Ramo. "This has been a challenging, yet very exciting year and we are glad we could collaborate with our clients on so many extraordinary projects."

The publication reports that Ramo Law "had a huge year during uncertain times, making, among others, deals for STX football drama 'National Champions' and the John Travolta-Bruce Willis action-thriller 'Paradise City.'" Ramo works with Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, and independent producers such as Yale Entertainment while Chang leads the firm's unscripted initiative with Boardwalk Pictures ("Chef's Table," "Cheer") and Scout Productions ("Queer Eye"). Russo is at the forefront of first-time deals for emerging media and podcasts, and Raben takes the lead on major financing deals, including $60 million for Bondit Media Capital and over $80 million worth of independent film financing projects.

"Our innovative approach to representation ensures that our clients not only produce their content but do it in a deal structure that makes sense," Ramo says in the feature, "during a time when COVID risks cannot be completely mitigated."

This year, Ramo Law was featured by the Los Angeles Daily Journal as a 'Most Admired Firm.' samo Law's three Partners were named to Variety's "Legal Impact Report" in 2020 and 2019 and Ramo was recognized as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal's "Women's Leadership Award" and the "Innovator of the Year Award" earlier this year.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLaw.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ramo Law PC