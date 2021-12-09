Toyota Insurance Management Solutions Launches Toyota Auto Insurance

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Insurance Management Solutions has established its first branded product, Toyota Auto Insurance, designed to offer customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Toyota Auto Insurance is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be offered in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. Future states will be added in the coming months.

Toyota Auto Insurance offers consumers a quick, easy and flexible policy purchase process via Toyota's state-of the-art mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com website.

Toyota Auto Insurance customers receive best-in-class service and will benefit from more than 90 years of insurance insights, knowledge and award-winning claims support provided by Toggle, the underwriter, part of Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's leading multiline insurer groups. Customers also receive exclusive "Toyotally Awesome" discounted pricing and Toyota Genuine Parts for repairs whenever possible. Toyota Auto Insurance works with Toyota Certified Collision Centers and Rent-a-Toyota programs to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible. The product seamlessly integrates with Toyota vehicle benefits such as Toyota Care Roadside Assistance, so customers won't pay for something their Toyota already provides. Toyota Auto Insurance is customizable based on how customers use their Toyota vehicle and their lifestyle, with a wide range of options including coverage for rideshare drivers or pet passengers. Non-Toyota vehicles in the customer's household can be covered as well.

"We are excited to bring our flagship auto insurance product to market. With Toyota Auto Insurance, we can truly enhance the complete Toyota ownership experience for our customers," said Will Nicklas, chief operating officer of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions. "We look forward to expanding this product even further, including empowering Toyota owners to seamlessly use their driving data for additional insurance discounts."

The introduction of Toyota Auto Insurance marks yet another major milestone for Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, which launched in April 2016 to provide Toyota customers an easy way to compare and buy car insurance policies online. The full-service agency has since expanded to offer a variety of insurance products in addition to auto (including home, renters, recreational vehicle and pet insurance) and is well positioned to continue growing and transforming how people find and select insurance products. Toyota Auto Insurance is the latest addition to the company's increasing portfolio.

Interested customers can visit ToyotaAutoInsurance.com to obtain a quote and purchase insurance. Customers may also call (877) 249-0086 with any questions.

For more information about Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, please visit www.toyotaims.com.

