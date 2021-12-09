TearLab Corporation Announces Adam Szaronos as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Mazzo as Executive Chairman of the Board

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TearLab Corporation, a global ophthalmic diagnostics company marketing point-of-care laboratory testing, today announced that Adam Szaronos has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer by the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Adam Szaronos

Mr. Szaronos has been instrumental in leading teams and bringing innovations to market to address unmet needs throughout eye care. Mr. Szaronos joined TearLab's executive team as Chief Commercial Officer in 2020 after the company was acquired by investment firm Accelmed Partners. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the commercial restructuring and relaunch of TearLab's global diagnostics business. Prior to TearLab, Mr. Szaronos held various sales, marketing, and strategic management positions of increasing responsibility at Alcon, with leadership experience throughout both the surgical and vision care businesses. His most recent role was as Alcon's Head of Dry Eye Devices, where he launched and managed the company's new business unit.

"I am extremely pleased and proud to be taking the helm of this great organization. This company is forged on a strong customer-focused foundation, with a proven ability to pioneer new innovations and categories," said Mr. Szaronos. "That's a winning model I want us to continue building upon as we expand our current diagnostics business and bring new technologies to market for our customers."

Jim Mazzo, one of the ophthalmic industry's most respected business leaders with over 40 years' experience, and internationally renowned for building and running world-class organizations, was also appointed as Executive Chairman of TearLab's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We have the pieces in place to execute on a robust growth strategy, with a keen focus on the evolving needs of our eye care partners and the millions of current patient care decisions they trust our technology to help support," continued Mr. Szaronos.

Osmolarity testing enables clinicians to detect visually significant ocular surface disease, and is considered an essential test by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Abnormal osmolarity can adversely impact accuracy of refractive measurements and the TearLab osmolarity test empowers clinicians to accurately diagnose dry eye disease. It is established, with over 20 million tests performed in 50 countries world-wide.

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets laboratory point of care technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively testing for disease bio-markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab® osmolarity test aids in the diagnosis Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System.

