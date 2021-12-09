Reach In Now, The Mental Health Mobile App Developed with Microsoft, Celebrates the Launch of Their App with Beth Bowen, Spraykid, and ONE Entertainment

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Entertainment announces the launch event for Reach in Now, the innovative mental health mobile application that was developed in conjunction with Microsoft. Artistic powerhouses, Darrius "Spraykid" Ford and Beth Bowen, will join the Wednesday event to celebrate the launch of the innovative app. The launch event will take place at the Grape Street Vine Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin on Dec. 8th, 2021. Hosted by Reach In Now Creator, Bianca D. McCall.

The Reach In Now app was created with Microsoft in order to provide affordable mental health services and resources to those in need. The app is for all people and for all ages. It is an anonymous, 24/7 peer support platform with chat features about any and all health and wellness subjects. And is now available for download in the Google Play and Apple Store.

It comes as no surprise that artists, celebrities, and entrepreneurs alike are rallying around the cause to help celebrate the launch of this much needed resource.

Darrius 'Spraykid' Ford is the Featured Assistant Curator of the Art of Banksy tour and is one of the elite artists allowed to design a Banksy-inspired piece using his likeness, giving him the rights to use his process and style. Doing just that, Spraykid will be presenting the Banksy-inspired piece at the event, which is to express the idea of mental health.

Also contributing to the evening's excellence in art presentation is Beth Bowen Art. Beth has showcased at every major art show in the nation with two appearances at Miami's Art Basel this year. In her new collection "YOUR LIFE-YOUR CANVAS", Beth likes to provoke thoughts about life and self reflection. She will be presenting three art pieces to the event and donating each piece to the cause of Reach In Now - supporting the mantra that mental health matters, and we are better together.

Other notable donors and participants joining the launch event are Duke standout and ex-nba star Demarcus Nelson, Trion Supercars CEO Richard Patterson, and ONE Entertainment CEO Brent Johnson.

For more information on Reach In Now and the mental health movement visit: www.reachinnow.com .

