Probate Estate and Trust Litigation Firm RMO LLP Ranked by Chambers and Partners

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that Chambers and Partners has named Founding Partner Scott Rahn as a leader in Private Wealth Disputes in their "2021 High Net Worth Guide."

The Chambers ranking states that Rahn and RMO focus on "contentious trusts, estates and probate, as well as contested conservatorships." In including RMO in this year's ranking Chambers highlighted Rahn's "vast expertise in the area of trust litigation is impressive," while referencing one comment describing him as "very practical and easy to work with."

"We are grateful to be acknowledged by Chambers, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from clients and peers," said Rahn. "This honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of all of the attorneys and the support team here at RMO in helping create solutions for our clients that add not only to their bottom line, but their peace of mind."

Chambers and Partners annual rankings are compiled through client interviews, peer reviews, and independent research. The rankings reflect criteria considered most valued by clients, including legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial awareness, diligence, and value.

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn and the team at RMO collaborate closely with clients, pursuing and defending all types of probate litigation disputes, including claims involving incapacity, incompetence, undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, financial elder abuse, and other similar areas of conflict.

This year Rahn also was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He too has been honored by Best Lawyers since 2018 and SuperLawyers since 2017. Rahn earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on litigation contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

