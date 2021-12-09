Precision Pipeline Receives IPLOCA Corporate Social Responsibility Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Pipeline, LLC (PPL) announces its Human Trafficking Awareness Program was named the 2021 recipient of the International Pipe Line & Offshore Contractors Association (IPLOCA) Corporate Social Responsibility Award. PPL is leading the energy industry in a fight against human trafficking with a training program that educates and equips individuals to know the red flags of human trafficking and empowers them to report the crime.

Human trafficking is when people are illegally bought and sold for forced labor or commercial sex. Traffickers use force, fraud and coercion, including abduction, deception, torture and/or the abuse of power, to prey upon their victims' vulnerabilities while profiting off their exploitation. Once becoming aware of this widespread problem, PPL recognized they could make a positive impact in communities by training their workforce to know the signs and be part of the solution to help stop this crime. "We are honored to be recognized as IPLOCA's 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Award recipient," says Rachel Johnson, Public Relations Manager for PPL. "Human trafficking awareness has become part of our culture and this award gives us another opportunity to spread awareness, engage and influence others to take a stand against human trafficking."

Created with the help of anti-human trafficking organizations and experts, PPL's Human Trafficking Awareness Program is delivered to all areas of the organization. Since beginning the program in 2019, more than 6,500 individuals have been trained across the country.

"We are 100% committed to safety, the communities we work in and to being part of something bigger than the project. We will continue to train all employees to know the signs of human trafficking and empower them to report this crime," states Bobby Poteete, President of PPL.

About Precision Pipeline, LLC

Precision Pipeline, LLC, (PPL) was founded in 2004 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, by Steve Rooney and Dan Murphy. Veterans of the industry, Rooney and Murphy maximized their work relationships to build a premier pipeline construction company in just five short years. In 2009, PPL became a wholly-owned subsidiary of MasTec, Inc., (NYSE: MTZ) and this relationship has allowed PPL to focus on growth and development. Precision Pipeline is not a new contractor; it is the Next Generation Pipeline Contractor. Visit PrecisionPipelineLLC.com.

