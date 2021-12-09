PatientBond Announces New Additions to Its Board and Leadership Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond, the leading consumer-science driven patient engagement SaaS provider, is pleased to announce several significant additions to its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, to further enhance PatientBond's capabilities, market reach and go-to-market strategies.

"We are humbled to have these very accomplished and well-respected leaders join PatientBond" stated Justin Dearborn, CEO

Lyle Berkowitz, MD, FACP, FHIMSS , has joined the Board of Directors. Dr. Berkowitz is a physician executive and serial entrepreneur who brings extensive expertise in Digital Health, Informatics and Innovation, with a strong focus on workflow automation and virtual care. Dr. Berkowitz is currently an advisor to a variety of digital health companies and venture firms and serves on the Board of Directors of Oneview Healthcare. Previously, Dr. Berkowitz was the Founder and Chairman of healthfinch (a clinical workflow automation company acquired by Health Catalyst in 2020) and the Chief Medical Officer for MDLIVE. He also spent over 20 years at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago as a primary care physician and health system executive focusing on informatics and innovation. He has been honored as one of Modern Healthcare's "Top 25 Clinical Informaticians", Healthspottr's "Future Health Top 100" and Healthleader's "20 People Who Make Healthcare Better". He graduated with a Biomedical Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania, received his MD from the University of Illinois, and is an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

Jeff Bohmer, MD , has joined PatientBond as its Chief Medical Officer. As CMO, Dr. Bohmer will work closely with PatientBond executive leadership, sales and customer success teams to advise on strategies that strengthen PatientBond's capabilities and clinical carepath product offerings with a focus on healthcare provider and consumer needs. Dr. Bohmer also serves as the Chairman/Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital. Dr. Bohmer was a co-founder and served as Medical Director of ImmediateMD, an urgent care chain acquired by Physicians Immediate Care in 2016. Dr. Bohmer is skilled in Emergency Medicine, Administration, Physician Relations, and Healthcare Information Technology (HIT), receiving his M.D. focused in medicine from Rush Medical College of Rush University Medical Center.

Mark Spranca, PhD has been named Chief Strategy Officer to help develop and drive PatientBond's growth strategy and support the company's go-to-market activities to generate value for healthcare organizations. Mark brings deep knowledge of what drives healthcare consumers and a long record of developing solutions that advance the interests of consumers and the organizations that serve them. As a behavioral scientist at RAND Corporation, he led projects on the measurement and reporting of costs and quality of healthcare, obtaining a patent for his work modeling and presenting health cost information to consumers. His work formed the basis for Medicare Health Plan Compare , which is still empowering consumers today. Subsequent to RAND, Mark was an executive at Abt Associates, where he led projects measuring and reducing medical errors and designing and evaluating healthcare treatment decision tools. Across his career, he has worked for many healthcare organizations across the government, commercial and nonprofit sectors. Mark received his PhD in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley.

"We are very excited and humbled to have these very accomplished and well-respected leaders join the PatientBond team," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "PatientBond is heading into 2022 with very strong momentum, and their collective expertise and strategic mindset combined with our existing team and market-leading solutions will catalyze exponential growth for PatientBond.

About PatientBond

PatientBond provides a patient and member engagement platform that uses sophisticated, scientific methods for understanding consumers, integrating a proprietary psychographic segmentation model and machine learning with dynamic digital workflows to personalize two-way, healthcare consumer communications. The platform is designed for easy implementation, as a standalone or an enhancement to customers' existing CRM or EMR investments.

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. Information about PatientBond is available at www.patientbond.com

