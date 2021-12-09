Patient management made simple: Bright.md, VitalTech join forces, bringing asynchronous care into remote patient monitoring to power engagement and improve outcomes

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to make care as simple as possible for patients, Bright.md , the leading asynchronous telehealth solution transforming the patient-provider experience and VitalTech , a market leader in virtual care focused on remote patient monitoring (RPM), today announced a partnership to improve care management and streamline engagement for patients with chronic conditions.

Bringing asynchronous care into remote patient monitoring to simplify care, power engagement, and improve outcomes

By integrating their technologies, Bright.md and VitalTech will make it possible for patients enrolled in RPM to provide updates on their symptoms and check-in with their provider asynchronously. Plus, they'll use asynchronous care to help solve one of the biggest challenges for remote patient monitoring: identifying and enrolling patients who will benefit from this level of engagement.

For care delivery organizations, this partnership means access to shared data to improve quality, outcomes, and continuity of care, and deliver more effective and efficient ways for providers to engage with patients—all through one single solution. Those managing a chronic condition, for instance, will now have one application that facilitates an asynchronous visit with their doctor, along with video visits, messaging, vital sign collection, medications, nutrition, education, and trends in clinical outcomes.

"Patient engagement outside of your facilities shouldn't come with an additional burden," said Steven Scott, CEO of VitalTech. "The beauty and promise of remote patient monitoring is in its name—it's remote. But, in many ways, the technology is still catching up to truly optimize the patient experience. That's why we're excited to partner with Bright.md to simplify care for patients, while leveraging our combined data intelligence that grows with care delivery organizations as their strategy evolves."

"What's exciting about using asynchronous technology to power care delivery is that the possibilities are nearly endless," added Steve Giannini, CEO of Bright.md. "By integrating with VitalTech, we're defining new models of engagement and reducing complexities around patient care management to improve clinician productivity, reduce network leakage, and augment care—all while improving patient outcomes. We're proud of this partnership and the innovation it brings to the virtual care space."

Through this partnership, the companies plan to bring Bright.md's asynchronous clinical interview to patients already enrolled in RPM. Through the VitalCare app, if a patient has an ear infection, they'll be able to complete a self-guided questionnaire about their symptoms and get a diagnosis and treatment plan from their trusted provider at least five times faster than typical primary or urgent care wait-times.

Together, VitalTech and Bright.md will build upon their individual success with leading healthcare organizations to bring a more holistic, patient-centered virtual care solution that improves patient access and experience, enhances continuity of care, reduces administrative burdens, and improves patient outcomes.

About Bright.md

Bright.md is a leading virtual care solution trusted by health systems to automate clinical workflows and administrative tasks, improving patient and provider engagement and driving operational efficiency. With its pioneering asynchronous technology, Bright.md improves how health systems deliver care, from patient acquisition through clinical interview and treatment, to reduce 90 percent of administrative workflows, lower patient wait-times to 6 minutes on average, and drive patient loyalty with industry-leading satisfaction ratings. Founded in 2014 and based in Portland, Oregon, Bright.md has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Healthcare, a Vendor to Watch by Chilmark Research, and won the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Telehealth Solution. Bright.md is backed by B Capital Group, Seven Peaks Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, Philips Health Technology Ventures, UnityPoint Health Ventures, and Concord Health Partners. To learn more, visit www.Brightmd.com .

For Bright.md media inquiries, please contact: annatenuta@bright.md

About VitalTech

VitalTech develops technologies, platforms, and hardware that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling clinicians and health systems to remotely monitor, manage and care for patients. Our proprietary platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians, and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety, and lowering the cost of care. Our suite of easy-to-use devices and software increases patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation please visit www.vitaltech.com .

For VitalTech media inquiries, please contact: media@vitaltech.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bright.md