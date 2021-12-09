New survey finds high quality service is top priority for over three quarters of global travelers voco hotels debuts turn up service offerings in response to survey findings to meet guest needs as travel resumes

Over three-quarters of travelers view high-quality service as a key factor when booking a hotel.

Those returning to travel are craving connection, interaction and conversations, more than compared to pre-pandemic.

Now more than ever, nearly half of travelers want a friendly, approachable, and personalized travel experience.

voco hotels launches turn up service delivering unexpected, bookable offerings to guests to meet guests needs and expectations of high-quality hosted service.

With over three-quarters (78%) of global travelers placing high-quality service above all else when booking a hotel, voco hotels announces turn up service to cater to guests needs and expectations.

To understand the new travel normal and reevaluate traveler's desires, IHG Hotels & Resorts' voco hotels conducted a global survey to uncover what consumers returning to travel really want from their hotel experience, which found that nine in 10 respondents rank great service as most important to them when staying at a hotel. The study shows that cleanliness and other basic needs rank highly, but people also care a great deal about how they are approached during their stay and want to ensure they feel comfortable – both physically and in themselves. Travelers are also ready to reconnect post-pandemic, with six out of 10 craving connection, interaction, and/or conversation more during their travels, compared to pre-pandemic.

Now more than ever, personable service is top priority. As the travel landscape evolves, service is key to meet guest expectations. 65% of travelers think hotel staff should act in a friendly manner towards guests and half say they want to be able to talk to staff and vice versa in a friendly, conversational manner, rather than one that's overly formal or personal. Furthermore, nearly half (48%) of travelers agree that a friendly, approachable, and personalized experience is more important than ever following the pandemic. This is why you won't just find front desk staff or sales managers at voco hotels; all staff members are attentive voco hosts dedicated to anticipating guest needs throughout their stay. From offering a local welcome treat upon arrival to curating tailored itineraries based on the guests' interests, this hosted service style brings a truly personalized approach to service and makes each visitor's stay uniquely their own.

Travelers crave unexpected service offerings. While travelers expect their basic hotel needs to be covered, guests also want unexpected offerings that go above and beyond. One in three (33%) wish more hotels offered late night comfort food, 29% wish for enhanced bathroom amenities for more me time, and another 29% would like in-room afternoon tea or happy hour delivered directly to their room. Additionally, roughly a quarter (26%) would enjoy a personalized welcome package or the option to have breakfast in bed. Traveler's desires also vary per location. For instance, late night comfort food topped the list of desired service offerings in the UAE, while travelers in the US wished they could request their favorite cocktail or dessert in advance so hosts can offer it without guests asking.

Informed by the global survey data, voco hotels will roll out turn up service across select markets to offer guests a series of new, localized initiatives and offerings to give travelers more of what they really want from a hotel experience. The new concept is a playful twist on the typical 'turn down' service designed to 'turn up' voco's hosted service style at select hotels around the world. Building upon the brand's philosophy of distinctive, hosted service, the enhanced service offerings will deliver unexpected, bookable offerings to guests, such as turn up service rooms in the United Kingdom, high tea all day in Dubai and brunch after dark soirees in the United States. Guests will be invited to come on in and enjoy unexpected offerings and services to fully experience voco life.

Will Yell, VP Luxury and Upscale Conversion and Affiliate Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "Just like travel has changed, consumers expectations have too. With nearly half of travelers stating they want to be valued as an individual, a one-size-fits-all approach to hotel service no longer resonates with travelers. And while service is one of the most important elements that makes voco hotels so unique, we're also known for doing things a little bit differently. So rather than turning down beds, we're turning up our hosted service to enhance our guest's stays and deliver unexpected, localized offerings that meet the needs of today's travelers."

Breaking the mold of traditional hotels, voco combines familiar comforts with unexpected touches to create a stay that is reliable, yet different. The result is an unstuffy, laid-back hotel experience that is full of charm, personality, and individualized spirit. Backed by the power of IHG Hotels & Resorts, voco combines the reassurance and perks of a big hotel brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel. The brand's international footprint spans Australia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and beyond with more than 23 locations open worldwide, and 33 in the pipeline to open in the next few years. Launched in 2018, the brand has become IHG's fastest ever global expansion and is well-loved across the globe.

To learn more about voco hotels, visit https://www.ihg.com/voco/content/us/en/support/hotels#scmisc=nav_hotels_undefined

About OnePoll: OnePoll surveyed 5,000 respondents from 11th to 18th November 2021, composed of 2,000 respondents from the UK and 1,000 respondents each from the US, Australia, and the UAE. The surveys were conducted online using panel members who are credited to participate in surveys. Respondents who have stayed in a hotel within the past 3 years and/or plan to stay in a hotel within the next year were targeted using both personal profile data and screening questions in order to ensure the correct demographic was achieved.

About voco hotels: voco hotels combines the reassurance of a big brand with the informality and charm of an individual hotel, providing guests with a dependably premium experience. The name voco, originating from Latin, means 'to invite' and 'call together,' representing the brand's thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature. voco's reliably different hotels combine individualized service and high-quality touches, from indulgent amenities to big, comfy beds. Guests will always get a warm welcome during a swift check in, a comfy room perfect for unwinding and relaxing, and vibrant bar and restaurant spaces that provide plenty of opportunity to connect and socialize. For more information and to book, visit www.vocohotels.com, and stay connected with us on Facebook and Instagram.

