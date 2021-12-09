New Pacific Announces Appointment of Dr. Rui Feng as Chairman of the Board

New Pacific Metals Logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce that, following the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 3, 2021, the newly elected board of directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Dr. Rui Feng as the Chairman of the Board. Dr. Feng is the CEO and Chairman of Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"), the largest shareholder of the Company with ownership of 28.3%.

As CEO of New Pacific from 2010 to April 2020 and founder of the Company, Dr. Feng identified, financed and acquired the Silver Sand Project in 2017 in Bolivia. Under his leadership, the Company made a significant discovery at the Silver Sand Project after over 100,000 m drilling which culminated in the inaugural Silver Sand Resource estimate on April 14, 2020. With the knowledge gained from the Silver Sand Project and first mover advantage in Bolivia, he led the Company to acquire the Silverstrike project and identify the Carangas project in 2019 and 2020. Recently, the first phase of drilling at Carangas has shown broad zones of silver mineralization starting at surface.

With his experience in company building and discovery, Dr. Feng's appointment as Chairman of the Company will provide direct leadership in advancing the flagship Silver Sand Project and Carangas silver discovery.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

