Momentive Performance Materials Releases Sustainability Report

"Momentive consistently drives to enhance our sustainability practices in alignment and collaboration with our customers," said Sam Conzone, Momentive President & CEO, PhD. "In light of the ongoing pandemic and global reopening, our responsibility as global citizens is critical now more than ever. We are delivering sustainable solutions that reduce negative impacts on the planet through our products, for our people and our planet. This includes increasing our diversity and inclusion, creating a green chemistry-based product portfolio, and reducing our company's environmental impact."

The Report is an overview of the company's sustainability journey, building on the Global Reporting Initiative alignment in Momentive's 2019 Sustainability Report and the Environmental, Social & Corporate Governance Commitment released in June. It also serves as the company's first United Nations Global Compact communication on progress. The report contains three sections that connect directly to the company's 2025 Sustainability Goals.

Our People

At Momentive, Our People are the core of everything we do. To empower all who work for and with Momentive to make decisions in alignment with our Core Values and Vision 2025. The company upholds a safety and sustainability culture and has committed to increasing its gender diversity 50 percent by 2025. Highlights include:

- Launching a Global Diversity Council in 2021;

- Increasing gender-diverse applicant selection, employee retention and leadership; and

- Executing the best safety performance in company history in 2020.

Our Products

Momentive develops innovative products and technologies that solve customer challenges, while simultaneously delivering environmental and societal benefits. The company is on target to reach its goal of achieving 75 percent of new product sales that deliver sustainability improvements by 2025. Highlights toward this milestone include:

- Training 100 percent of Momentive's technologists in Green Chemistry principles;

- Integrating a Portfolio Sustainability Assessment tool within the company's New Product Introduction (NPI) process;

- Assessing product alignment with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, including products driving sustainable solutions in agriculture, automotive & transportation, including electro mobility, beauty & personal care, healthcare and buildings and construction; and

- Launching dozens of new products in the past year that enable sustainability megatrends like Advanced Healthcare, E-Mobility, Personal Care, Buildings and Construction and Agriculture.

Our Planet

Momentive's tagline is Solutions for a Sustainable World™, and the company understands its responsibility as a global organization to minimize its environmental impact. In 2020, it set 2025 goals to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas, solid waste and hazardous waste by 25 percent; achieve 50 percent renewable electricity supply; reduce water consumption by 10 percent; and achieve a Platinum EcoVadis supply chain score. Progress toward these goals include:

- Maintaining a steady environmental footprint reduction from base year 2019 through ongoing progress of site-based sustainability plans;

- Achieving 100 percent renewable electricity at two manufacturing sites, and 29 percent renewable electricity usage by all sites globally;

- Realizing a 10 percent reduction in water withdrawn compared to 2019; and

- Earning a Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) B rating for Climate Change & Water Security disclosures.

"The progress we made in 2020 demonstrates our ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into everything we do, and the effectiveness of our collaboration, both internally and with all our stakeholders," said Conzone. "I am excited about our progress, and I am proud of our people who have worked tirelessly the last two years as we helped the world push through the global Pandemic. We will continue to drive innovations that align with our 2025 Sustainability Goals and deliver Solutions for a Sustainable World™."

Momentive Earns Silver EcoVadis Rating for Third Consecutive Year

For the third year running, Momentive has earned a Silver EcoVadis rating, with significant year-over-year improvements in its score. This places the company in the top 12 percent of rated chemical manufacturing companies globally, and on target to earn a Platinum rating by 2025.

"We consistently benchmark our sustainability practices, and measure and communicate progress toward our sustainability goals," said Craig Branchfield, Momentive Senior Vice President of Environmental, Health, and Safety and Operations Excellence. "We are proud to see our commitments demonstrating continuous improvement in our sustainability performance."

EcoVadis measures the environmental, social and ethical performance of more than 75,000 companies around the world. The results increase transparency into sustainability practices and can guide business and consumer decision-making.

To read Momentive's full Sustainability Report and learn more about Sustainability at Momentive, visit Momentive's Sustainability Report | Momentive.

About the Company

Momentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. We deliver solutions designed to help propel our customers' products forward—products that have a profound impact on all aspects of life, from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive creates a more sustainable future. Our vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicones and specialty solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, healthcare, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more.

Headquartered in Waterford, New York, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company, is one of the world's largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives.

