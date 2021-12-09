Matern Law Group: $445,000 Sexual Harassment Verdict Against Owners of Famous Dave's Restaurants

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles County jury awarded an ex Famous Dave's employee $345,000 in compensatory damages and $100,000 in punitive damages on Tuesday. During a two-week long trial, Ana Villaseñor, a former hostess, and her coworkers testified about a work environment rife with abuse. The jury heard that Steven Butler, a manager at Famous Dave's, groped Ms. Villaseñor's buttocks in the workplace, whispered crude comments in her ear, and suggested that she could obtain preferential shifts in exchange for sexual favors. When Ms. Villaseñor complained to her managers, and even contacted the email address the company directed employees to use for such complaints, the company failed to take any action whatsoever, and the harassment continued.

"We are thrilled with today's verdict and this jury's message that companies must take complaints of sexual harassment seriously. We hope that this verdict will help Ana Villasenor begin the healing process after everything that this company put her through."

The case is Ana Villasenor vs SR Long Beach FD Inc et al, case number is BC658964, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

