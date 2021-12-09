Lumen Lands U.S. Army Reserve Network Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) recently selected Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to provide Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, including remote access solutions, to more than 650 Army Reserve locations across the country.

Supporting U.S. Army Reservists with Lumen Solutions.

"Our secure, high-speed networking services will help Army Reservists accomplish their mission wherever they are," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president, Lumen public sector. "Lumen is providing the Army Reserve with modern networking services, including remote access solutions, that enable them to conduct important operations that help keep America safe."

The 11-year task order, which has an initial term of one year with 10 one-year options, is worth $23 million and was awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

Lumen supplies government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network. The company provides the platform for IT modernization that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

