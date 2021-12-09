InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Use by Commercial Truck Drivers (SUU-674)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a truck driver for 20 years, and I was tired of cleaning up messes from beverages that spilled in the truck cab," said an inventor, from Union, Mo., "so I invented the SMITH INVENTION."

The invention provides an effective and secure way to support a 34- to 48-ounce, insulated beverage cup within a commercial truck. In doing so, it eliminates messes that might otherwise occur as a result of spillage. As a result, it ensures that an insulated beverage cup remained supported and stabilized during transit. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a prototype/model is available upon request and a patent application is pending.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SUU-674, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

