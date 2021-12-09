GSA Awards Five-Year IDIQ Contract To Sigma Defense

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded Sigma Defense Systems LLC a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with a $250,000,000 ceiling value, to support DoD enterprise and site-level installations to operationalize ground entry points/gateways and other data centers. These gateways support the dissemination of sensor data from manned and unmanned airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (AISR) assets supporting both conventional and special operations forces (SOF) operations globally. This effort includes the integration of ISR sensors and communication components to support sensor data processing and dissemination.

"Sigma is proud to have the opportunity to support and expand our relationship with the whole of the Department of Defense. This program is another step forward in ensuring joint all domain command and control capabilities are available on demand for our forces globally. We're committed to partnering with our customers to convert their vision into deployed reality," said President and CEO Matt Jones.

Sigma Defense Systems LLC, based in Perry, Georgia, is a provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors.

