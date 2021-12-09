Green Group Expands Into Florida, Adds Pearce Power Spraying & Pest Control To Its Family of Brands

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Group announced today its expansion into Florida with the addition of Pearce Power Spraying and Pest Control ("Pearce") to its family of brands. Located in Melbourne, FL, Pearce has been locally owned and operated by David Pearce since 1990. The company which offers lawn care and perimeter pest control to residential and commercial customers is the first Florida location to join the Green Group family. The company will continue to operate under the Pearce name and service Melbourne, Palm Bay, and the surrounding areas.

David Pearce, the founder of Pearce Power Spraying and Pest Control, credits his faith and patience for finding the right opportunity to carry on his hard-earned legacy. "I have built this business from the ground up. Everything has been bootstrapped; I beat the pavement to make this company work and credit much of our success to my employees," said David. "I was considering a sale in 2017, but I couldn't find a buyer with the heart and soul for my team that I was looking for. Green Group is about more than just profits. They are focused on the people. I have faith that my employees are in good hands."

"This is a perfect example of the kind of partnership that we are looking to form," says Keith Freeman, CEO of Green Group. "David and his team have spent more than three decades building this business serving their customers. We see their hard work and are honored to carry on the tradition with them as well as grow even more in the Florida lawn care market."

Green Group will retain all current Pearce employees, who receive a substantial increase in their benefits packages. In addition, the company will expand and hire additional employees in the coming year while continuing to operate locally out of Melbourne.

About Green Group

Green Group is a national lawn care and turf services platform providing recurring lawn care and pest control services to residential and commercial customers. Headquartered in North Carolina, Green Group provides services through a strategic network of local brands, delivering the same top quality service expertise of a local company with the resources of a larger platform to support its employees, customers, and communities. Our family of brands includes some of the most established lawn care brands throughout the country that were built by veteran lawn care professionals and their dedicated teams. We incorporate technology to improve processes, while our main focus is on investing in people. We believe the happiest employees provide the best service and our goal is to offer our teams long-term sustainable career paths doing what they love and serving their communities. We are built to serve and are Helping Happy Grow!

