Global Creative Consultancy Lippincott Announces Largest Team Expansion in 75+ Year History

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lippincott , a global creative consultancy, announced that 2021 represented the largest expansion of Partners in its 75+ year history with a new slate of senior hires. These additions bring critical expertise that will enhance how the firm helps clients drive growth and resilience in a radically changing world.

"The possibilities afforded by today's digital landscape, coupled with the realities of a world still grappling with a pandemic, have paved the way for brands to tap into unorthodox methods of connecting with customers," says Rick Wise, CEO, Lippincott. "These hires bring vastly different backgrounds and expertise to our firm, adding value to our clients and our ability to deliver innovative solutions across industries.

Wise adds: "We're thrilled to add these new faces to our team and see what we can accomplish together in 2022 and beyond."

These Partners join Lippincott's unique structure of operating under one P&L globally, which enables seamless collaboration across teams that are custom-built to meet clients' unique challenges:

Tom Ajello, Digital Design:

Tom will spearhead how the firm works with brands on the next horizon of digital. He's a tireless advocate of the importance of fast culture, growth hacking, and constantly learning new models for building brands. Prior to joining Lippincott, Tom spent his career founding and leading disruptive digital-first agencies, including Makeable and Poke. Most recently, he was Global Chief Creative Officer at Vivaldi Group.

Emma Cofer, Brand Strategy and Global Brand Building:

Emma has over ten years of experience working with some of the world's biggest brands, including Google and Nestlé. From steering strategy for influential consumer technology brands to driving global corporate marketing initiatives, she's an expert in her field. Her remit at Lippincott will focus on leading client programs across brand strategy. Emma rejoins the Lippincott team from Nestlé.

Siobhan Cooper, Brand Strategy and Employee Engagement:

Siobhan's expertise is in finding solutions for some of the biggest challenges brands are facing today, with specialized experience in talent branding, employee engagement, loyalty programs, organization effectiveness and culture development. Prior to joining the Lippincott team, she led client engagements at Prophet for over a decade.

Kevin Grady, Design and West Coast Leadership Team:

Kevin brings more than 30 years of design leadership to Lippincott. A passionate advocate for creativity, he has created Emmy-award nominated campaigns and collaborated with the likes of David Bowie and Daft Punk. At Lippincott, he'll be responsible for spearheading programs out of its San Francisco office, bringing cutting-edge design thinking to clients across the West Coast. Kevin was formerly EVP, Head of Design at FCB, D&AD's 2020 Design Agency of the Year—and a member of FCB's Global Creative Council.

Brian Rosenberg, Growth Strategy:

With over 15 years of experience, Brian joins Lippincott as an expert growth strategist with deep expertise in shaping and activating transformational programs. He translates strategy into tangible offerings that sustain multi-year growth, with a passion for balancing insights and analysis with creativity. He joins Lippincott from Prophet, where he helped build the firm's growth practice.

Tarek Sultani, Middle East Leadership Team:

Tarek spearheads programs for all Lippincott's Middle Eastern clients. He's heavily involved in introducing innovative digital transformation experiences to brands including AR/VR, programmatic and digital product creation. Before joining Lippincott, he was the studio lead of Fjord, Accenture's Design and Innovation practice in the Middle East.

Melissa Tait, Creative Technology:

Melissa, an ardent advocate for technology's potential to improve the world, brings deep digital and innovation expertise to Lippincott. She's spent her career leading teams to develop breakthrough digital experiences, and most recently was recognized for creating an impactful empathy training course using virtual reality in partnership with SCAN Health Plan. Previously, she was a Senior Vice President of Technology at Primacy in Farmington, CT.

About Lippincott

Lippincott is a global creative consultancy. We have a passion for solving our clients' toughest challenges with a proven combination of strategic rigor and design excellence. A pioneer since 1943, we have shaped some of the world's most iconic brands and experiences. To help our clients grow, we focus on six primary areas: brand, innovation, design, experience, marketing and activation. From Coca-Cola to Samsung and Starbucks to Delta, our work drives growth and adds meaning to customers' lives. As the brand and innovation experts of Oliver Wyman, we integrate deep industry, risk and operational expertise to deliver end-to-end solutions. Together, we create new possibilities for our clients to thrive in the future.

