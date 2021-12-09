Get Ready for FOMO as Snipitz Begins Their Technology Partnership with the Texas Legends

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snipitz™, the company bringing you more multi-view options than ever before, has launched a technology partnership with the G League Texas Legends basketball organization.

Snipitz brings its Content Delivery Interface to the Texas Legends. From the Legend's website, fans can now watch home games while being in the director's chair. The viewer has control of what view to watch from court side.

From the Legends website, fans will now be in charge of their experience in how they view home games ( https://texas.gleague.nba.com /). The Content Delivery Interface™ (CDI) of Snipitz provides viewers with multiple camera streams to choose from, and toggle between, when watching the Legends play. By clicking through the available camera feeds, change your view from full court to the rim cam as the game is played..

"This partnership is exciting both for us and for our fanbase," said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. "We are thrilled to bring a new technology and a new experience to our fans to allow them to see the games in a whole new way. Our team is all about the fan experience and that's exactly the focus of the Snipitz CDI."

"Snipitz is here to change the viewing experience of sports and entertainment forever," says Snipitz founder and President Denny Darmo, "We are excited that the raving fans of the Texas Legends will be the first to participate in choosing their own angle to watch a Legends game. This is what every sports team in the future will be offering."

Beyond the Legends, Snipitz is building partnerships across the sports and entertainment spectrum to debut their video capabilities.

"We are excited to have the Legends as the anchor to showcase our CDI technology," explains Kelly Ratka, Director of Enterprise Accounts, "As we continue to connect with major brands and franchises who seek the next-generation viewing experience for their audience, Snipitz is the answer."



