Creatd Unveils Upcoming Production Slate for Creatd Studios; Projects to Include Book-to-Film Adaptation of “No One’s Pet”

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), a creator-first holding company and the parent company of Vocal , today announced its plans to spearhead a film adaptation based on No One's Pet: The Autobiography of Sheila Kennedy. Published by Creatd in 2016, the memoir reveals the inner workings of media magnate Bob Guccione's private life, and provides a unique perspective on a historically important period in pop culture. The autobiography was co-authored by Kennedy and Glenn Kenny, acclaimed writer, editor, film critic, and author of Made Men: The Story of Goodfellas, his seminal book on Martin Scorsese's iconic film.

The book-to-film adaptation of No One's Pet marks the first of numerous planned initiatives soon to be announced by Creatd Studios, the Company's business pillar dedicated to transmedia productions. Creatd Studios' project pipeline leverages the Company's intellectual property as well as stories from Vocal's wide creator network. Recent Creatd Studios initiatives include the launch of the Company's NFT library, OG Gallery , which focuses on creating NFT artwork based on assets from the Company's extensive content archives.

To kick off the project, the Company has engaged screenwriter Adam Markovitz to begin development of the No One's Pet screenplay adaptation. Markovitz, based in Los Angeles, is the former Senior TV Features Editor at Entertainment Weekly Magazine and a co-host of SIRIUS XM's Bullseye; currently, he is a screenwriter working on numerous film and network television projects. Markovitz graduated from Brown University.

Commented Creatd's founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer, "We're excited to move forward with our long-held vision to adapt our 2016 book No One's Pet into a film. Beyond telling Sheila Kennedy's story in this new format, we intend to bring to light the stories of other iconic Penthouse Pets. This multi-pronged initiative is the perfect representation of how Creatd's four pillars work together to share incredible stories, while generating new intellectual property in partnership with our creators. With Creatd Studios' extensive project pipeline, we remain committed to expanding Creatd's footprint within the creator economy and experimenting with all types of media formats."

