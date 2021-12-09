CDC Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for 15th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, the CDC Foundation achieved a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, and this year the CDC Foundation achieved 100 out of 100 points. Four stars is the highest rating awarded by Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Only one percent of charities evaluated have received at least 15 consecutive 4-star evaluations.

The CDC Foundation is the independent, nonprofit partner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In its work, the CDC Foundation helps CDC save and improve more lives through collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

Charity Navigator provides donors with essential information to give them confidence in both the charitable decisions they make and the nonprofit sector. The core components of Charity Navigator ratings—financial health, accountability and transparency—are measured annually. This 4-star designation also indicates the CDC Foundation adheres to nonprofit sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

"During the past last 23 months, we have been fortunate to build upon our donor base, bringing in new supporters who want to have impact and save lives from COVID-19 and protect the United States and world from other health threats," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Achieving a 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 15 consecutive years shows our long-standing commitment to good governance, financial accountability and programmatic impact so our donors and future donors can feel confident that their donation to our foundation is being used to make a difference."

As defined by Charity Navigator, a 4-star rating indicates that a charity has exceeded industry standards and outperforms most charities in its cause. Charity Navigator accepts no funding from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. For more information, visit www.charitynavigator.org.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1.6 billion and launched more than 1,200 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

