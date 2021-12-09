Assisted 4 Living, Inc. completes acquisition of Grace Care Centers properties

BRADENTON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC: ASSF) ("A4L"), a fast-growing provider of post-acute care for people of all ages, has completed the acquisition of Grace Care Centers, three 5-star CMS quality rated skilled nursing facilities located in Olney, Nocona, and Henrietta, Texas.

"The A4L team is honored to welcome Grace Care Centers to our skilled nursing family," said Louis Collier, Chief Executive Officer of Assisted 4 Living. "The caring staff members and the quality operation that they oversee are the perfect cultural fit for our organization. We look forward to continuing the quality of care that residents of Olney, Nocona, and Henrietta have come to expect."

A4L continues to explore potential acquisitions in the post-acute care space, in an effort to expand its presence across multiple states over time.

Experienced existing staff will be maintained at all three centers to facilitate seamless continuity of care. The addition of these skilled nursing facilities expands A4L's portfolio to 29 facilities providing multiple post-acute services, including rehabilitation, skilled nursing care, assisted and independent living programs in Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

About Assisted 4 Living, Inc.

Assisted 4 Living, Inc. is a diversified healthcare company, providing post-acute care for pediatrics and seniors through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Trillium Healthcare-OPS, LLC, and Banyan Pediatric Centers-OPS, LLC. Trillium Healthcare-OPS, LLC provides medically necessary services of licensed nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech pathologists within the skilled nursing arena. Banyan Pediatric Centers-OPS, LLC is a PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care), providing nurse-staffed pediatric day care centers for young people from birth to 21 years old with medical conditions that require ongoing specialized care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements about our business, or financial condition and prospects that reflect our assumptions and beliefs based on information currently available. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although there may be certain forward-looking statements not accompanied by such expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. We can give no assurance that the expectations indicated by such forward-looking statements will be realized. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and except as otherwise required by law, we have no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

