1upHealth Named as "Most Innovative Digital Health Startup" by CB Insights' Digital Health 150

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named 1upHealth to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"1upHealth is honored to be recognized by CB Insights for the value of our data platform that is purpose built with modern data infrastructure in mind. We convert legacy data from payers providers and patients into a new modern data standard called FHIR, we connect them and we enable analytics at scale to create true business value" said Joe Gagnon, COO of 1upHealth.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

1upHealth is a Boston-based health-tech company founded in 2017. Their API (Application Programming Interface) enabled platform is built entirely on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources).It enables healthcare data interoperability through easy access, aggregation, and sharing of healthcare data for patients, providers, and app developers, as promoted by the ONC and CMS interoperability initiatives. They are currently connected to over 10,000 health systems across the U.S., enabling them access to over 280 million patients as well as the ability to receive EHRs (Electronic Health Records), all in a clean and consistent FHIR format.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About 1upHealth

1upHealth is the leading FHIR® platform that connects an ecosystem of payers, providers, patients, life sciences and app developers within a trusted interoperability network. Unlike legacy enterprise companies, 1upHealth was created and built with the modern healthcare infrastructure in mind. The 1up FHIR® platform is serverless with cloud-native applications that transform data at enterprise scale with greater ease and simplicity to improve patient outcomes, drive population-level analytics and enable medical innovation. Founded in 2017, the company is connected to more than 10,000 clinical endpoints with best-in-class FHIR® APIs. Gartner designated 1upHealth a "Cool Vendor in Healthcare Interoperability" for its FHIR® platform.

