ZeroEyes Names Marcus Day as Senior Vice President of R&D, Opens Artificial Intelligence Technology Lab The moves position the company for accelerated growth of its first-of-a-kind AI weapons detection platform.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcus Day to Senior Vice President of Research and Development along with the grand opening of its new AI technology lab in Conshohocken, PA.

"Thanks to our exceptionally talented team members and their ability to consistently exceed expectations under pressure, ZeroEyes' AI Dev and AI Ops teams have created weapon detection models that will save lives," says Day. "Our commitments to using only the highest quality training data, onshore development, investing in our team, and daring to challenge traditional assumptions in our field have brought us to where we are today. I'm incredibly proud of the progress our team has made."

In this role, Day will focus on strategic research and development initiatives, building the company's IP portfolio, managing partnerships, securing continued growth and overseeing the company's new, experimental AI technology lab.

The lab is a 3,000 sq. ft. facility and workspace equipped with 22 active security cameras and full cyclorama green screen coverage to simulate clients' live sites. The space provides the company with the ability to generate data, test AI models and hardware, and perform live product demos.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes is the industry's leading AI-based weapons detection solution. Our software integrates into existing security camera systems and sends out a series of alerts when a verified gun is detected via our best-in-class weapons detection algorithms. The ZeroEyes platform is the most proactive and actionable early-warning system on the market, allowing users to "Stop threats at first sight, not first shot." Founded by a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans with over 50 years military experience with deep special operations and intelligence community expertise, ZeroEyes is the trusted weapons detection provider of numerous clients, including the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, Fortune 1000 corporate campuses, shopping malls, and big-box retail. The company is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has additional locations in Washington DC and Hawaii.

