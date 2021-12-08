Yeo & Yeo Announces Dave Youngstrom as New CEO

SAGINAW, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeo & Yeo, a leading Michigan-based accounting and advisory firm, announces that Dave Youngstrom, CPA, will begin his term as the firm's eighth President and CEO on January 1, 2022. Youngstrom will take over executive leadership of the firm's nine offices and all Yeo & Yeo companies – Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants, Yeo & Yeo Medical Billing & Consulting, Yeo & Yeo Computer Consulting and Yeo & Yeo Wealth Management.

Youngstrom succeeds Thomas Hollerback, who will retire on December 31, 2021, after 38 years with Yeo & Yeo and serving the past nine years as President and CEO. Under Hollerback's leadership, Yeo & Yeo has continually been recognized as a top performer. Accolades during Hollerback's tenure include being named an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 Accounting Firm, one of Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness for eight consecutive years, among Crain's Detroit Business 25 largest Michigan accounting firms and awarded Corp! magazine's Best in Michigan Business.

"The highlight of my career has been directing growth and innovation in all aspects of our companies, including modernizing our facilities. It has been a pleasure working with our clients and our people," Hollerback said. "I am thrilled to have Dave as my successor. He brings a firm-wide perspective with a strong track record of driving initiatives that create great results."

Youngstrom, a principal and shareholder, serves on Yeo & Yeo's board of directors, is a member of the firm's strategic planning team and has led Yeo & Yeo's Assurance Service Line since 2015. He has very successfully directed the firm-wide audit practice, streamlining and growing the firm's assurance solutions.

"I see a bright future for Yeo & Yeo as we look to celebrate our 100th anniversary in 2023," Youngstrom said. "I am truly honored to lead the firm and look forward to challenging myself and others to find new ways to learn, grow, and support our clients while embracing our core values that include a commitment to taking care of our people, supporting our communities and finding innovative ways to lead Yeo & Yeo into the future."

Tammy Moncrief, Yeo & Yeo board member and managing principal of the firm's Auburn Hills office, added, "Dave was chosen to lead our firm for many reasons, but above all, for his immense passion for our people and commitment to delivering high quality, meaningful results for our clients. I am excited to see the firm continue to evolve and grow under his leadership."

Youngstrom earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Saginaw Valley State University. In 1995, he joined Yeo & Yeo, was named principal in 2007, and has been instrumental in driving several key firm initiatives since. In addition to presenting for various professional organizations throughout Michigan, he is a firm supporter of his community. Youngstrom served as president of the Saginaw Valley State University Alumni Association, board treasurer of the Freeland Community School District for more than 10 years, treasurer and board chair of the United Way of Saginaw County for more than 14 years, past president of Saginaw Area Jaycees twice, treasurer of the Michigan Jaycees for three different presidents, and treasurer of the Michigan Jaycees Foundation.

Yeo & Yeo (www.yeoandyeo.com) is a leading accounting, audit, tax and business consulting firm throughout Michigan with a proven reputation for personal service, commitment to clients and community support. Growing since 1923, Yeo & Yeo ranks among the Top 200 accounting firms in the U.S. with more than 200 employees and offices in Saginaw (headquarters), Alma, Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Flint, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Midland and Southgate. Other Yeo & Yeo companies include Yeo & Yeo Medical Billing & Consulting, Yeo & Yeo Computer Consulting and Yeo & Yeo Wealth Management. Yeo & Yeo is a member of PrimeGlobal, a global association of independent accounting firms.

