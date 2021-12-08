SSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Marigold

Oxide Intercepts Include 2.97 g/t Au Over 71.6 Meters and 10.47 g/t Over 16.8 Meters

DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 288 drillholes (275 reverse circulation and 13 core drillholes) completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA. The Company's strategy to advance brownfields targets proximal to existing infrastructure has yielded exceptional results in Nevada, as evidenced by the extensive track record of mineral inventory growth throughout Marigold's 32 years of consecutive production. The Marigold mine currently has a mine life in excess of 10 years, and these results support the extension and enhancement of future life of mine plans.

Resource development drilling at Marigold is focused in the New Millennium area around the Basalt-Antler pit that historically produced approximately 1 million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. The New Millennium concept, unlocked by recent land acquisitions, targets low-cost resource and reserve additions proximal to the Marigold plan of operations with the potential to complement the existing life of mine plan. New oxide intercepts in New Millennium include:

MRA7324: 10.47 g/t Au over 16.8 meters, including 18.72 g/t Au over 9.1 meters

MRA7249: 7.88 g/t Au over 10.7 meters

MRA7286: 1.51 g/t Au over 22.9 meters, including 2.17 g/t Au over 13.7 meters

MRA7285: 0.96 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 1.45 g/t Au over 9.1 meters

DDH7408: 1.49 g/t Au over 29.0 meters, including 2.78 g/t Au over 10.7 meters

In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At the Trenton Canyon project located ~4 km south of New Millennium (Figure 1), drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at Trenton Canyon aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Oxide intercepts from Trenton Canyon include:

MRA7266: 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters

MRA7264: 6.53 g/t Au over 12.2 meters including 12.49 g/t Au over 6.1 meters

MRA7316: 7.49 g/t Au over 10.7 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These exploration results highlight the potential to add incremental oxide mineralization to Marigold's already robust reserve life. By focusing on adding ounces proximal to existing infrastructure at New Millennium, we are demonstrating opportunities to build on Marigold's near and medium-term future, while also continuing to systematically explore the larger property for longer-term targets. We are working to expand and accelerate our exploration efforts at Marigold as a precursor to completing an updated Marigold District Master Plan technical report later in 2022."

Figure 1: Plan map showing target areas within the ~20,000-hectare Marigold land package (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Marigold, Nevada

SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned ~20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines.

Near mine exploration during the Exploration Period (May 1st, 2020 to September 30th, 2021) focused on Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019. New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to extend operations at Marigold beyond its current mine life to 2032. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler (Figure 2).

Exploration drilling on the recently acquired Section 6 parcel has returned intercepts analogous to the typical Marigold-style mineralization, including 22.9 meters at 1.51 g/t of Au from 248.4 meters in MRA7286, demonstrating bulk-tonnage potential at the far southern reaches of the Marigold system. As our definition drilling programs continue, there is potential for the discrete zones of mineralization to coalesce. Figure 3 provides select results from the drilling completed at Section 6 and other New Millennium zones. The Company is also undertaking a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with potential to build on the success of the re-assay program at Marigold's Mackay deposit during 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections, yielded positive results (Figure 4) and will now be expanded to encompass the entire project area.

During the exploration period, a lesser amount of drilling was completed in the Valmy and Cross Fire resource area. In June of 2021, SSR Mining submitted a proposed amendment to the Marigold Plan of Operations to include the Valmy and Cross Fire resource areas. The Bureau of Land Management is currently reviewing the proposal and we expect a decision in Q4 2021, informing next steps with respect to National Environmental Policy Act requirements.

Figure 2. New Millennium project area at Marigold showing EOY2020 Mineral Resource outline (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Figure 3. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported during the Exploration Period on EOY2021 Mineral Resources (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Figure 4. Cross section through Antler-Section 6 portion of New Millennium demonstrating positive impact of re-assay on selected drill section (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

SSR Mining is also continuing exploration on the 100% owned 8,900-hectare land package to the south of Marigold which includes the past producing Buffalo Valley, North Peak, and Trenton Canyon mines. Given the varied nature of the known deposits and the discovery potential of precious metal (distal Au-Ag) and polymetallic (skarn, porphyry) deposits in the district, the Marigold team employs a comprehensive approach to its exploration programs. This included the completion of a 14.5 km2 multi-element soil geochemistry survey, the recent acquisition of a proprietary airborne hyperspectral dataset, and completion of a 16.9 km seismic reflection survey. Integration of these data increase the predictive capabilities of our teams and helps to generate higher probability exploration targets. Exploration activities remain focused on the discovery of supplemental oxide material capable of bolstering Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile, leveraging spatial proximity to New Millennium and potential infrastructure synergies.

Trenton Canyon

SSR Mining's exploration objective at Trenton Canyon is to delineate Mineral Resources and Reserves in oxide material capable of potentially supporting stand-alone heap leaching facilities. Confirmation drilling within the Relay Ridge deposit in hole MRA7266 returned 2.97 g/t Au over 71.6 meters (oxide) and illustrated the localized higher-grade nature of the mineralization. Similar to New Millennium, the oxide inventory at Trenton Canyon currently consists of isolated mineral centers. Definition drilling to delineate the extents of these mineral centers and potential continuity is ongoing.

Buffalo Valley

SSR Mining's objective at Buffalo Valley is to convert the historically delineated mineral inventory into Mineral Resource and Reserve category with the goal of enabling a potential satellite operation to supplement Marigold's intermediate to long-term production profile. The historical Indicated Mineral Resources for Buffalo Valley host approximately 418,000 ounces of gold (20 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.65 g/t) as of December 31, 20181. Geotechnical and metallurgical drilling proximal to the Buffalo Valley pit is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Table 1. Significant oxide gold intercepts at Marigold and Trenton Canyon.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Oxidation State Area MRA7249 65.5 76.2 10.7 7.88 Oxide East Basalt 79.2 82.3 3.0 0.69 Oxide MRA7264 94.5 106.7 12.2 6.53 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 94.5 100.6 6.1 12.49 Oxide MRA7266 24.4 27.4 3.0 0.44 Oxide Trenton Canyon 32.0 44.2 12.2 1.22 Oxide 56.4 128.0 71.6 2.97 Oxide including 56.4 111.3 54.9 3.45 Oxide including 115.8 125.0 9.1 1.95 Oxide MRA7285 115.8 121.9 6.1 3.44 Oxide Section 6 including 115.8 118.9 3.0 6.22 Oxide

204.2 211.8 7.6 2.64 Oxide including 205.7 210.3 4.6 4.03 Oxide

237.7 266.7 29.0 0.96 Oxide including 242.3 245.4 3.0 1.65 Oxide including 248.4 257.6 9.1 1.45 Oxide

271.3 278.9 7.6 0.51 Oxide MRA7286 208.8 217.9 9.1 2.11 Oxide Section 6 including 208.8 214.9 6.1 2.79 Oxide

234.7 243.8 9.1 0.84 Oxide including 236.2 240.8 4.6 1.14 Oxide

248.4 271.3 22.9 1.51 Oxide including 256.0 269.8 13.7 2.17 Oxide

306.3 313.9 7.6 4.38 Oxide 342.9 346.0 3.0 0.49 Oxide MRA7289 169.2 172.2 3.0 0.33 Oxide Section 6 176.8 185.9 9.1 0.83 Oxide including 178.3 181.4 3.0 1.45 Oxide

219.5 245.4 25.9 1.03 Oxide including 219.5 228.6 9.1 1.59 Oxide

253.0 263.7 10.7 0.62 Oxide 266.7 269.8 3.0 0.49 Oxide 356.6 362.7 6.1 0.92 Oxide including 356.6 361.2 4.6 1.00 Oxide MRA7324 227.1 243.8 16.8 10.47 Oxide East Basalt including 227.1 236.2 9.1 18.72 Oxide DDH7408 132.3 140.8 8.6 0.73 Oxide Section 6 168.2 197.2 29.0 1.49 Oxide including 168.2 178.8 10.7 2.78 Oxide including 182.7 186.5 3.8 1.05 Oxide

226.2 235.3 9.1 0.85 Oxide including 226.2 229.2 3.0 1.74 Oxide

238.4 242.9 4.6 0.48 Oxide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.

Sulfide Exploration

While the Company continues targeting additional oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, we are simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results announced May 14, 2020, exploration efforts have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits at Trenton Canyon (Figure 5). Results from drillhole MRA7405 include 9.1 meters at 18.69 g/t Au (sulfide) from 182.9 meters (Figure 6). At Buffalo Valley, exploration drilling is focused on understanding the geometry and orientation of mineralized structures identified by historical drilling outside of the mine area in addition to drill testing of new targets. Historical drilling previously returned exceptional results, including an anomalously high-grade intercept of 4.6 meters from 283.5 meters at 127.89 g/t Au in hole F95-1, 1.5 km northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit, demonstrating the excellent exploration potential throughout the land position.

The ongoing surface mapping along with results of our geochemical survey are informing interpretation of historical and recent SSR Mining drill results. We are applying this understanding to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley projects.

Figure 5. Plan view of Trenton Canyon project area highlighting drilling focus on Tempest zone proximal to previously mined pits. Drillholes with prefix DNT are historical drillholes drilled by Newmont Corporation (

Figure 6. Oblique longitudinal section demonstrating potential impact of drilling reported during the Exploration Period on currently unclassified mineral inventory at Trenton Canyon proximal to the West pit. Drillholes with prefix DNT are historical drillholes drilled by Newmont (CNW Group/SSR Mining Inc.)

Table 2. Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon from the Exploration Period.

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Gold

(g/t) Oxidation State Area MR7233 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.57 Oxide Trenton Canyon 41.1 45.7 4.6 1.40 Oxide 140.2 143.3 3.0 0.43 Sulfide 221.0 230.1 9.1 16.74 Sulfide including 221.0 227.1 6.1 24.98 Sulfide

233.2 242.3 9.1 0.95 Sulfide 245.4 249.9 4.6 0.68 Sulfide 292.6 315.5 22.9 0.53 Sulfide including 301.8 304.8 3.0 1.26 Sulfide

425.2 429.8 4.6 0.56 Sulfide MRA7405 157.0 163.1 6.1 5.66 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 169.2 172.2 3.0 0.94 Sulfide 182.9 198.1 15.2 11.49 Sulfide including 182.9 192.0 9.1 18.69 Sulfide

208.8 211.8 3.0 0.38 Sulfide 214.9 217.9 3.0 0.50 Sulfide 227.1 230.1 3.0 0.39 Sulfide 249.9 253.0 3.0 0.88 Sulfide 268.2 272.8 4.6 1.02 Sulfide 281.9 291.1 9.1 0.43 Sulfide 294.1 326.1 32.0 1.33 Sulfide including 306.3 318.5 12.2 2.53 Sulfide

329.2 332.2 3.0 0.43 Sulfide 335.3 346.0 10.7 0.44 Sulfide 349.0 381.0 32.0 0.86 Sulfide including 365.8 368.8 3.0 1.48 Sulfide including 376.4 381.0 4.6 1.86 Sulfide

385.6 388.6 3.0 0.93 Sulfide 391.7 397.8 6.1 1.99 Sulfide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and with a minimum length 3.0 meters with a maximum contiguous internal dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage.

1 Mineral Resources disclosed by Newmont (Newmont Press release dated February 21, 2019) have been grossed up to illustrate 100% SSR Mining ownership of Buffalo Valley and are subject to rounding. Metal price used for Mineral Resources estimate is $1,400 per ounce of gold. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two-acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.

Marigold mine also utilizes Paragon Geochemical Laboratories, a privately held corporation located in Sparks, Nevada. Analytical procedures utilized are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Samples were prepared under strictly controlled processes, and 30-gram aliquots fire assayed with lead collection. The analytical determinations were with aqua regia digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma analysis (Au-OES30). Results greater than 8 g/t gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish (Au-GR30). Quality control utilizes layers of embedded controls that are monitored during operations and used for final certification.

External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2021. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine has been reviewed and approved by James N. Carver, SME Registered Member, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). Mr. Carver is SSR Mining's Exploration Manager at the Marigold mine.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the four operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.

E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com

Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com .

SOURCE: SSR Mining Inc.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this press release include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is only a prediction based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this press release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

This press release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC set out in the SEC rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this press release may not be comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Table 3. Assay results received during the Exploration Period for Marigold and Trenton Canyon

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Oxidation State Area MR7042 99.1 102.1 3.0 0.93 Oxide Cross Fire 143.3 146.3 3.0 0.50 Oxide 160.0 166.1 6.1 0.34 Oxide MRA7179 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.50 Oxide Trenton Canyon 19.8 22.9 3.0 1.50 Oxide 61.0 64.0 3.0 1.11 Oxide 178.3 182.9 4.6 1.34 Sulfide 204.2 207.3 3.0 0.57 Sulfide 243.8 246.9 3.0 0.47 Sulfide 265.2 269.8 4.6 1.59 Sulfide 306.3 309.4 3.0 0.39 Sulfide MR7182 288.0 294.1 6.1 0.80 Oxide East Basalt MRA7186 13.7 27.4 13.7 0.56 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7187 45.7 48.8 3.0 0.72 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7188 22.9 27.4 4.6 0.76 Mixed Trenton Canyon 108.2 111.3 3.0 0.38 Oxide MRA7189 9.1 15.2 6.1 0.40 Oxide Trenton Canyon 47.2 62.5 15.2 0.39 Oxide 102.1 106.7 4.6 0.56 Oxide 184.4 187.5 3.0 0.30 Oxide MRA7190 172.2 176.8 4.6 0.47 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7191 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7192 170.7 175.3 4.6 0.32 Oxide Trenton Canyon 202.7 205.7 3.0 0.70 Sulfide MRA7193 29.0 36.6 7.6 0.84 Oxide Trenton Canyon MR7197 44.2 54.9 10.7 1.80 Oxide Valmy including 45.7 51.8 6.1 2.70 Oxide DDH7202 178.3 188.4 10.1 8.03 Sulfide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization including 178.3 187.1 8.8 9.12 Sulfide

300.5 304.7 4.2 3.34 Sulfide MRA7203 204.2 213.4 9.1 0.79 Oxide Cross Fire 216.4 222.5 6.1 0.52 Oxide MRA7204 9.1 12.2 3.0 1.52 Oxide Cross Fire 152.4 163.1 10.7 2.74 Oxide including 153.9 161.5 7.6 3.63 Oxide MRA7205 NSI Cross Fire MR7206 NSI Cross Fire MR7207 109.7 114.3 4.6 0.41 Oxide Cross Fire MR7208 77.7 82.3 4.6 0.33 Oxide Cross Fire MRA7209 76.2 79.2 3.0 0.51 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7210 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7211 NSI Cross Fire MR7212 NSI Cross Fire MR7213 NSI Cross Fire MRA7214 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7215 21.3 25.9 4.6 1.18 Oxide Cross Fire including 21.3 24.4 3.0 1.48 Oxide

67.1 71.6 4.6 0.40 Oxide MR7216 NSI Cross Fire MR7217 NSI Cross Fire MRA7218 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7219 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.42 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7220 210.3 224.0 13.7 0.39 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7221 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7222 50.3 59.4 9.1 0.86 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 50.3 54.9 4.6 1.21 Oxide

64.0 68.6 4.6 2.27 Mixed including 65.5 68.6 3.0 3.02 Sulfide MRA7223 16.8 33.5 16.8 0.83 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7224 170.7 176.8 6.1 0.65 Mixed Cross Fire 187.5 190.5 3.0 0.38 Oxide 246.9 251.5 4.6 0.84 Oxide MRA7225 83.8 93.0 9.1 0.96 Mixed Cross Fire 233.2 236.2 3.0 0.92 Sulfide MRA7226 NSI Cross Fire MRA7227 16.8 24.4 7.6 0.58 Oxide Cross Fire 29.0 35.1 6.1 0.44 Oxide 173.7 176.8 3.0 0.40 Mixed MRA7228 19.8 22.9 3.0 0.83 Oxide Trenton Canyon 88.4 91.4 3.0 1.09 Oxide MRA7229 12.2 22.9 10.7 0.48 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7230 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7232 164.6 176.8 12.2 0.65 Oxide Mackay 312.4 317.0 4.6 0.46 Sulfide 329.2 333.8 4.6 0.33 Sulfide 403.9 406.9 3.0 0.42 Sulfide MR7233 13.7 16.8 3.0 0.57 Oxide Trenton Canyon 41.1 45.7 4.6 1.40 Oxide 140.2 143.3 3.0 0.43 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 221.0 230.1 9.1 16.74 Sulfide including 221.0 227.1 6.1 24.98 Sulfide

233.2 242.3 9.1 0.95 Sulfide 245.4 249.9 4.6 0.68 Sulfide 292.6 315.5 22.9 0.53 Sulfide including 301.8 304.8 3.0 1.26 Sulfide

425.2 429.8 4.6 0.56 Sulfide DDH7234 4.0 7.5 3.6 1.94 Oxide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization MRA7235 38.1 42.7 4.6 0.35 Oxide Trenton Canyon 129.5 132.6 3.0 1.86 Oxide 213.4 216.4 3.0 1.63 Sulfide 227.1 231.7 4.6 2.35 Sulfide 256.0 259.1 3.0 0.72 Sulfide 307.9 313.9 6.1 0.94 Sulfide including 309.4 312.4 3.0 1.41 Sulfide

399.3 406.9 7.6 0.85 Sulfide MRA7236 NSI East Basalt MRA7237 96.0 99.1 3.0 0.63 Oxide East Basalt 307.9 312.4 4.6 1.44 Oxide including 307.9 310.9 3.0 2.00 Oxide

321.6 324.6 3.0 3.02 Oxide MRA7238 231.7 237.7 6.1 0.45 Oxide East Basalt MR7239 313.9 318.5 4.6 0.33 Oxide East Basalt MRA7240 NSI East Basalt MRA7241 121.9 129.5 7.6 1.21 Mixed Trenton Canyon 190.5 193.6 3.0 1.21 Sulfide 204.2 210.3 6.1 5.31 Sulfide including 205.7 210.3 4.6 6.80 Sulfide

239.3 242.3 3.0 0.97 Sulfide 277.4 281.9 4.6 0.32 Sulfide 312.4 320.0 7.6 0.30 Sulfide 361.2 379.5 18.3 0.49 Sulfide MRA7242 297.2 301.8 4.6 0.48 Oxide Mackay 367.3 370.3 3.0 0.36 Oxide MRA7243 155.4 163.1 7.6 1.12 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 157.0 161.5 4.6 1.30 Sulfide

204.2 210.3 6.1 1.12 Sulfide including 204.2 208.8 4.6 1.32 Sulfide Trenton Canyon

221.0 224.0 3.0 1.38 Sulfide MR7244 NSI East Basalt MR7245 246.9 253.0 6.1 3.02 Oxide East Basalt including 246.9 251.5 4.6 3.81 Oxide

256.0 262.1 6.1 1.70 Oxide 289.6 294.1 4.6 1.45 Oxide MRA7246 123.4 128.0 4.6 0.98 Oxide East Basalt 237.7 240.8 3.0 0.39 Oxide 254.5 259.1 4.6 0.93 Oxide 271.3 274.3 3.0 0.52 Oxide DDH7247 59.7 64.3 4.6 0.62 Oxide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization 118.9 125.3 6.5 4.56 Oxide 208.8 212.1 3.4 3.67 Sulfide 346.3 349.6 3.4 16.04 Sulfide MRA7248 NSI Mackay MRA7249 65.5 76.2 10.7 7.88 Oxide East Basalt 79.2 82.3 3.0 0.69 Oxide MRA7250 56.4 62.5 6.1 0.39 Oxide East Basalt 70.1 76.2 6.1 2.02 Oxide including 70.1 73.2 3.0 3.13 Oxide

207.3 211.8 4.6 0.57 Oxide 243.8 248.4 4.6 1.02 Oxide including 243.8 246.9 3.0 1.04 Oxide MRA7251 73.2 79.2 6.1 0.56 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 233.2 253.0 19.8 1.79 Sulfide including 233.2 237.7 4.6 1.93 Sulfide including 242.3 251.5 9.1 2.51 Sulfide

256.0 277.4 21.3 0.51 Sulfide 304.8 312.4 7.6 0.50 Sulfide MRA7252 65.5 68.6 3.0 0.55 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 71.6 77.7 6.1 1.34 Sulfide including 71.6 76.2 4.6 1.62 Mixed

86.9 89.9 3.0 0.54 Sulfide 231.7 234.7 3.0 0.57 Sulfide 414.5 422.2 7.6 0.57 Sulfide MRA7253 73.2 80.8 7.6 2.78 Oxide Mackay including 73.2 77.7 4.6 4.46 Oxide

248.4 272.8 24.4 1.05 Sulfide including 253.0 265.2 12.2 1.32 Sulfide Mackay

281.9 292.6 10.7 0.63 Sulfide 297.2 307.9 10.7 0.94 Sulfide including 301.8 306.3 4.6 1.42 Sulfide

317.0 320.0 3.0 0.53 Sulfide 339.9 342.9 3.0 0.46 Sulfide 358.1 364.2 6.1 0.31 Sulfide DDH7254 138.0 149.8 11.9 5.32 Oxide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization including 139.3 147.6 8.3 7.42 Oxide

305.7 308.8 3.0 0.93 Sulfide 432.9 436.5 3.5 0.70 Sulfide 439.7 448.7 9.0 0.81 Sulfide 461.5 465.7 4.3 0.37 Sulfide MRA7256 179.8 182.9 3.0 0.75 Oxide East Basalt MRA7257 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.71 Oxide East Basalt 115.8 118.9 3.0 0.65 Oxide 260.6 268.2 7.6 0.74 Oxide MR7258 3.0 6.1 3.0 0.71 Oxide East Basalt 227.1 231.7 4.6 0.71 Oxide MR7259 22.9 25.9 3.0 0.37 Oxide East Basalt MRA7260 115.8 125.0 9.1 3.01 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 115.8 123.4 7.6 3.47 Sulfide

137.2 152.4 15.2 0.96 Sulfide including 137.2 143.3 6.1 1.55 Mixed MRA7261 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7262 NSI Mackay MR7263 0.0 7.6 7.6 0.80 Oxide Mackay MRA7264 94.5 106.7 12.2 6.53 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 94.5 100.6 6.1 12.49 Oxide MRA7265 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7266 24.4 27.4 3.0 0.44 Oxide Trenton Canyon 32.0 44.2 12.2 1.22 Oxide 56.4 128.0 71.6 2.97 Oxide including 56.4 111.3 54.9 3.45 Oxide including 115.8 125.0 9.1 1.95 Oxide MRA7267 19.8 24.4 4.6 0.92 Oxide Trenton Canyon 47.2 65.5 18.3 1.95 Oxide including 47.2 59.4 12.2 2.68 Oxide

108.2 111.3 3.0 0.66 Oxide

121.9 125.0 3.0 1.41 Oxide 129.5 138.7 9.1 0.67 Oxide 149.4 152.4 3.0 0.99 Sulfide MRA7268 68.6 71.6 3.0 0.38 Oxide Trenton Canyon 86.9 109.7 22.9 1.21 Oxide including 88.4 94.5 6.1 2.31 Oxide including 100.6 103.6 3.0 2.11 Oxide

114.3 126.5 12.2 0.67 Oxide 143.3 149.4 6.1 1.14 Sulfide MRA7269 NSI Section 6 MRA7270 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7271 208.8 217.9 9.1 0.36 Mixed Trenton Canyon MRA7272 61.0 83.8 22.9 0.73 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 61.0 65.5 4.6 1.56 Oxide

94.5 102.1 7.6 1.51 Oxide including 94.5 97.5 3.0 3.04 Oxide

105.2 114.3 9.1 0.68 Oxide 135.6 146.3 10.7 1.88 Sulfide including 138.7 144.8 6.1 2.96 Sulfide

166.1 169.2 3.0 0.56 Sulfide MRA7273 310.9 324.6 13.7 0.78 Oxide East Basalt MRA7274 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.34 Mixed Trenton Canyon MRA7275 134.1 141.7 7.6 0.48 Oxide Section 6 262.1 265.2 3.0 0.35 Mixed MRA7276 NSI Section 6 MRA7277 131.1 140.2 9.1 1.26 Oxide Section 6 including 131.1 135.6 4.6 1.89 Oxide

155.4 178.3 22.9 0.73 Oxide including 160.0 166.1 6.1 1.19 Oxide

181.4 190.5 9.1 0.56 Mixed 196.6 202.7 6.1 0.98 Oxide MR7278 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7279 NSI Trenton Canyon DDH7280 179.2 183.1 3.9 0.37 Sulfide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization 307.7 311.5 3.8 1.08 Sulfide MRA7281 138.7 150.9 12.2 0.84 Oxide Section 6 160.0 207.3 47.2 0.58 Oxide MRA7282 65.5 79.2 13.7 1.28 Oxide East Basalt including 67.1 74.7 7.6 1.89 Oxide

82.3 86.9 4.6 0.60 Oxide MRA7283 15.2 18.3 3.0 0.62 Oxide Trenton Canyon MR7284 161.5 164.6 3.0 0.47 Oxide Section 6 205.7 208.8 3.0 0.57 Oxide 216.4 227.1 10.7 0.86 Mixed 236.2 239.3 3.0 0.54 Sulfide MRA7285 115.8 121.9 6.1 3.44 Oxide Section 6 including 115.8 118.9 3.0 6.22 Oxide

204.2 211.8 7.6 2.64 Oxide including 205.7 210.3 4.6 4.03 Oxide

237.7 266.7 29.0 0.96 Oxide including 242.3 245.4 3.0 1.65 Oxide including 248.4 257.6 9.1 1.45 Oxide

271.3 278.9 7.6 0.51 Oxide MRA7286 208.8 217.9 9.1 2.11 Oxide Section 6 including 208.8 214.9 6.1 2.79 Oxide

234.7 243.8 9.1 0.84 Oxide including 236.2 240.8 4.6 1.14 Oxide

248.4 271.3 22.9 1.51 Oxide including 256.0 269.8 13.7 2.17 Oxide

306.3 313.9 7.6 4.38 Oxide 342.9 346.0 3.0 0.49 Oxide MRA7287 170.7 173.7 3.0 0.43 Oxide Section 6 199.6 214.9 15.2 0.79 Oxide including 202.7 208.8 6.1 1.22 Oxide

324.6 327.7 3.0 0.40 Oxide 341.4 344.4 3.0 0.42 Oxide 355.1 362.7 7.6 0.33 Oxide MRA7288 NSI Section 6 MRA7289 169.2 172.2 3.0 0.33 Oxide Section 6 176.8 185.9 9.1 0.83 Oxide including 178.3 181.4 3.0 1.45 Oxide

219.5 245.4 25.9 1.03 Oxide including 219.5 228.6 9.1 1.59 Oxide

253.0 263.7 10.7 0.62 Oxide 266.7 269.8 3.0 0.49 Oxide 356.6 362.7 6.1 0.92 Oxide including 356.6 361.2 4.6 1.00 Oxide MRA7290 205.7 210.3 4.6 0.50 Oxide Section 6 DDH7291 609.9 625.2 15.2 2.68 Sulfide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization including 609.9 621.9 12.0 3.26 Sulfide

682.3 690.7 8.4 0.57 Sulfide MRA7292 NSI Section 6 MRA7293 170.7 178.3 7.6 1.40 Oxide Section 6 including 170.7 175.3 4.6 2.04 Oxide

182.9 187.5 4.6 0.71 Oxide MR7294 61.0 67.1 6.1 1.19 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 62.5 65.5 3.0 1.87 Sulfide MRA7295 44.2 50.3 6.1 0.77 Oxide Trenton Canyon 77.7 82.3 4.6 0.57 Sulfide MRA7296 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7297 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7298 286.5 292.6 6.1 1.77 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7299 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7300 166.1 175.3 9.1 1.15 Oxide Section 6 including 167.6 172.2 4.6 1.84 Oxide

327.7 330.7 3.0 0.56 Oxide MR7301 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7302 190.5 199.6 9.1 0.50 Oxide Section 6 MR7303 169.2 172.2 3.0 1.78 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 189.0 198.1 9.1 0.91 Sulfide including 190.5 193.6 3.0 1.87 Sulfide MRA7304 96.0 105.2 9.1 0.64 Mixed Trenton Canyon 111.3 114.3 3.0 0.47 Mixed MRA7305 NSI East Basalt MR7306 176.8 184.4 7.6 0.90 Oxide Valmy 187.5 224.0 36.6 0.91 Oxide including 187.5 198.1 10.7 1.60 Oxide

361.2 364.2 3.0 0.62 Mixed MR7307 182.9 190.5 7.6 0.56 Oxide Valmy 205.7 208.8 3.0 0.50 Oxide 227.1 233.2 6.1 0.73 Oxide 237.7 242.3 4.6 0.69 Oxide MR7308 228.6 234.7 6.1 3.87 Oxide Valmy including 228.6 233.2 4.6 5.00 Oxide

254.5 262.1 7.6 0.88 Oxide including 259.1 262.1 3.0 1.39 Oxide

274.3 277.4 3.0 0.92 Oxide DDH7309 751.1 760.8 9.7 0.70 Sulfide Exploration holes

for deeper

mineralization 890.8 894.9 4.1 0.37 Sulfide MR7310 179.8 182.9 3.0 0.50 Oxide East Basalt 240.8 243.8 3.0 0.36 Oxide MRA7311 NSI East Basalt MRA7312 91.4 99.1 7.6 8.42 Oxide East Basalt including 91.4 97.5 6.1 10.36 Oxide MRA7313 111.3 114.3 3.0 0.68 Oxide East Basalt MRA7314 86.9 93.0 6.1 2.63 Oxide East Basalt including 86.9 91.4 4.6 3.34 Oxide MR7315 312.4 315.5 3.0 0.35 Sulfide East Basalt MRA7316 193.6 204.2 10.7 7.49 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 193.6 199.6 6.1 12.79 Oxide

214.9 228.6 13.7 3.25 Sulfide including 214.9 219.5 4.6 8.24 Sulfide MRA7317 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7318 53.3 56.4 3.0 1.08 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7319 288.0 292.6 4.6 0.81 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 342.9 353.6 10.7 2.10 Sulfide including 344.4 353.6 9.1 2.40 Sulfide MRA7320 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7321 15.2 21.3 6.1 2.97 Oxide Trenton Canyon 68.6 73.2 4.6 0.82 Sulfide MRA7322 10.7 13.7 3.0 1.59 Oxide Trenton Canyon 56.4 59.4 3.0 0.35 Sulfide MRA7323 105.2 109.7 4.6 0.92 Sulfide East Basalt 190.5 195.1 4.6 1.41 Oxide including 192.0 195.1 3.0 1.67 Oxide MRA7324 227.1 243.8 16.8 10.47 Oxide East Basalt including 227.1 236.2 9.1 18.72 Oxide MRA7325 NSI East Basalt MRA7326 33.5 57.9 24.4 1.56 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 39.6 44.2 4.6 5.33 Oxide MRA7328 140.2 144.8 4.6 0.46 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7329 67.1 70.1 3.0 2.32 Mixed Trenton Canyon 77.7 96.0 18.3 1.71 Sulfide including 83.8 94.5 10.7 2.32 Mixed

99.1 106.7 7.6 0.59 Sulfide MRA7330 256.0 259.1 3.0 1.70 Sulfide East Basalt MRA7331 NSI East Basalt MRA7332 137.2 141.7 4.6 8.19 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7333 NSI East Basalt MRA7334 NSI East Basalt MRA7335 1.5 4.6 3.0 0.49 Oxide East Basalt MRA7336 NSI East Basalt MRA7337 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7338 50.3 62.5 12.2 0.68 Oxide North Pits including 57.9 61.0 3.0 1.34 Oxide MR7339 74.7 80.8 6.1 0.46 Oxide North Pits 118.9 121.9 3.0 0.35 Oxide MR7340 NSI North Pits MRA7341 384.1 388.6 4.6 0.60 Sulfide East Basalt MRA7342 62.5 67.1 4.6 1.08 Oxide North Pits MR7343 47.2 56.4 9.1 1.92 Oxide North Pits including 48.8 54.9 6.1 2.51 Oxide

74.7 88.4 13.7 1.21 Oxide including 74.7 80.8 6.1 2.10 Oxide MR7344 41.1 44.2 3.0 0.59 Oxide North Pits 51.8 56.4 4.6 0.46 Oxide MR7345 53.3 61.0 7.6 1.80 Oxide North Pits MR7346 NSI North Pits DDH7347 79.2 108.1 28.9 1.70 Oxide North Pits including 79.2 106.9 27.6 1.77 Oxide DDH7348 69.5 87.8 18.3 1.90 Oxide North Pits including 72.5 86.3 13.7 2.31 Oxide

90.8 94.8 4.0 0.64 Oxide MR7349 71.6 80.8 9.1 0.61 Oxide North Pits MR7350 62.5 89.9 27.4 0.61 Oxide North Pits including 73.2 77.7 4.6 1.20 Oxide MRA7351 NSI East Basalt MRA7352 71.6 77.7 6.1 2.02 Oxide East Basalt including 71.6 74.7 3.0 3.52 Oxide

161.5 164.6 3.0 3.04 Mixed 172.2 175.3 3.0 2.43 Sulfide MRA7353 321.6 327.7 6.1 0.72 Oxide East Basalt MRA7354 NSI East Basalt MRA7355 105.2 108.2 3.0 0.92 Oxide East Basalt 332.2 335.3 3.0 1.42 Oxide MRA7356 138.7 144.8 6.1 0.38 Oxide Section 6 149.4 167.6 18.3 0.58 Oxide 222.5 228.6 6.1 0.96 Oxide 352.0 355.1 3.0 0.97 Sulfide MRA7357 1.5 4.6 3.0 0.46 Oxide Section 6 132.6 137.2 4.6 0.45 Oxide 146.3 155.4 9.1 0.38 Oxide 237.7 243.8 6.1 0.55 Oxide 285.0 288.0 3.0 0.46 Oxide MRA7358 9.1 12.2 3.0 0.78 Oxide Section 6 149.4 155.4 6.1 0.37 Oxide 160.0 163.1 3.0 0.47 Oxide 166.1 173.7 7.6 0.42 Oxide 205.7 208.8 3.0 0.66 Oxide 358.1 365.8 7.6 0.38 Sulfide 382.5 387.1 4.6 0.45 Sulfide 397.8 405.4 7.6 0.47 Sulfide MRA7359 NSI Section 6 MRA7360 196.6 201.2 4.6 0.83 Oxide Section 6 230.1 243.8 13.7 0.80 Oxide 277.4 280.4 3.0 1.12 Oxide 330.7 338.3 7.6 1.16 Sulfide including 330.7 336.8 6.1 1.22 Sulfide MRA7361 134.1 140.2 6.1 0.51 Oxide Section 6 288.0 294.1 6.1 0.72 Sulfide 312.4 324.6 12.2 0.40 Sulfide MRA7362 89.9 93.0 3.0 0.87 Oxide East Basalt MRA7363 283.5 286.5 3.0 0.52 Oxide East Basalt MR7364 NSI East Basalt MRA7365 310.9 324.6 13.7 0.88 Oxide East Basalt MRA7366 NSI East Basalt MRA7367 182.9 189.0 6.1 0.84 Oxide East Basalt MRA7368 426.7 435.9 9.1 0.61 Sulfide East Basalt 438.9 446.5 7.6 0.45 Sulfide MRA7369 NSI East Basalt DDH7372 39.9 48.2 8.2 0.56 Oxide North Pits including 43.9 47.1 3.2 1.06 Oxide

57.5 61.6 4.0 0.39 Sulfide 71.3 76.3 5.0 0.35 Mixed DDH7373 25.9 31.5 5.5 1.59 Oxide North Pits DDH7374 NSI North Pits MR7376 NSI East Basalt MRA7377 NSI East Basalt MRA7378 NSI East Basalt MRA7379 4.6 9.1 4.6 0.34 Oxide East Basalt 150.9 153.9 3.0 0.50 Oxide 295.7 300.2 4.6 0.38 Sulfide MRA7380 82.3 86.9 4.6 0.67 Sulfide East Basalt 143.3 150.9 7.6 0.47 Oxide MR7381 NSI East Basalt MRA7382 74.7 94.5 19.8 3.65 Oxide East Basalt including 74.7 88.4 13.7 4.73 Oxide

97.5 106.7 9.1 0.46 Sulfide MRA7383 NSI East Basalt MRA7384 114.3 117.3 3.0 1.14 Sulfide East Basalt 291.1 295.7 4.6 0.54 Oxide MRA7385 227.1 233.2 6.1 0.61 Oxide East Basalt MR7386 88.4 91.4 3.0 0.54 Oxide East Basalt MRA7387 44.2 48.8 4.6 0.45 Oxide East Basalt MRA7388 NSI East Basalt MRA7389 112.8 118.9 6.1 1.84 Oxide East Basalt MR7390 NSI East Basalt MRA7391 166.1 169.2 3.0 0.68 Mixed East Basalt MR7392 327.7 330.7 3.0 1.88 Oxide East Basalt MRA7393 222.5 225.6 3.0 0.40 Oxide East Basalt MR7394 336.8 339.9 3.0 0.50 Oxide East Basalt MR7395 NSI East Basalt MRA7396 NSI East Basalt MRA7397 306.3 323.1 16.8 1.03 Oxide East Basalt including 307.9 310.9 3.0 1.23 Oxide including 315.5 321.6 6.1 1.31 Oxide MRA7398 313.9 321.6 7.6 0.58 Oxide East Basalt MR7399 NSI East Basalt MRA7400 105.2 115.8 10.7 2.30 Sulfide East Basalt including 105.2 112.8 7.6 3.01 Sulfide

434.3 438.9 4.6 0.69 Sulfide MR7401 71.6 82.3 10.7 0.59 Oxide Section 6 including 74.7 77.7 3.0 1.09 Oxide

170.7 175.3 4.6 0.43 Oxide Section 6 181.4 189.0 7.6 0.57 Oxide 211.8 214.9 3.0 0.51 Oxide 242.3 246.9 4.6 0.62 Oxide 291.1 313.9 22.9 0.63 Oxide 324.6 330.7 6.1 0.39 Oxide MRA7402 353.6 358.1 4.6 0.36 Sulfide East Basalt 365.8 370.3 4.6 0.41 Sulfide MR7403 19.8 29.0 9.1 0.71 Oxide Section 6 102.1 105.2 3.0 0.59 Oxide 114.3 131.1 16.8 0.50 Oxide 140.2 146.3 6.1 0.39 Oxide 149.4 157.0 7.6 0.63 Oxide 163.1 166.1 3.0 0.50 Oxide 300.2 306.3 6.1 1.22 Oxide including 300.2 303.3 3.0 2.10 Oxide MRA7404 96.0 99.1 3.0 1.04 Oxide East Basalt MRA7405 157.0 163.1 6.1 5.66 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 169.2 172.2 3.0 0.94 Sulfide 182.9 198.1 15.2 11.49 Sulfide including 182.9 192.0 9.1 18.69 Sulfide

208.8 211.8 3.0 0.38 Sulfide 214.9 217.9 3.0 0.50 Sulfide 227.1 230.1 3.0 0.39 Sulfide 249.9 253.0 3.0 0.88 Sulfide 268.2 272.8 4.6 1.02 Sulfide 281.9 291.1 9.1 0.43 Sulfide 294.1 326.1 32.0 1.33 Sulfide including 306.3 318.5 12.2 2.53 Sulfide

329.2 332.2 3.0 0.43 Sulfide 335.3 346.0 10.7 0.44 Sulfide 349.0 381.0 32.0 0.86 Sulfide including 365.8 368.8 3.0 1.48 Sulfide including 376.4 381.0 4.6 1.86 Sulfide

385.6 388.6 3.0 0.93 Sulfide 391.7 397.8 6.1 1.99 Sulfide MRA7406 243.8 251.5 7.6 0.78 Oxide North Pits 283.5 292.6 9.1 0.83 Oxide including 283.5 286.5 3.0 1.51 Oxide MRA7407 146.3 149.4 3.0 0.42 Oxide North Pits 224.0 227.1 3.0 0.41 Oxide 260.6 268.2 7.6 2.61 Oxide including 260.6 263.7 3.0 5.49 Oxide DDH7408 132.3 140.8 8.6 0.73 Oxide Section 6 168.2 197.2 29.0 1.49 Oxide including 168.2 178.8 10.7 2.78 Oxide including 182.7 186.5 3.8 1.05 Oxide

226.2 235.3 9.1 0.85 Oxide including 226.2 229.2 3.0 1.74 Oxide

238.4 242.9 4.6 0.48 Oxide MRA7409 97.5 105.2 7.6 0.97 Oxide North Pits 161.5 166.1 4.6 2.79 Oxide 169.2 172.2 3.0 0.77 Oxide 196.6 199.6 3.0 0.73 Oxide MRA7410 NSI North Pits MRA7411 7.6 10.7 3.0 0.40 Oxide North Pits 53.3 65.5 12.2 0.91 Oxide including 56.4 64.0 7.6 1.23 Oxide

94.5 99.1 4.6 0.65 Oxide 108.2 112.8 4.6 0.48 Oxide MRA7412 126.5 132.6 6.1 0.67 Oxide North Pits MRA7413 32.0 39.6 7.6 0.69 Oxide North Pits 74.7 82.3 7.6 0.68 Oxide 93.0 97.5 4.6 0.40 Oxide 105.2 108.2 3.0 0.34 Oxide MRA7414 4.6 10.7 6.1 0.50 Oxide North Pits 147.8 152.4 4.6 0.43 Oxide MRA7415 38.1 44.2 6.1 1.21 Oxide North Pits including 39.6 44.2 4.6 1.28 Oxide

62.5 65.5 3.0 0.82 Oxide 68.6 76.2 7.6 0.59 Oxide MRA7416 89.9 99.1 9.1 0.42 Oxide North Pits MRA7417 97.5 102.1 4.6 0.57 Oxide North Pits MRA7418 89.9 93.0 3.0 0.57 Oxide North Pits 115.8 123.4 7.6 0.71 Oxide 131.1 134.1 3.0 0.85 Oxide MRA7419 6.1 10.7 4.6 0.32 Oxide North Pits MRA7420 172.2 190.5 18.3 0.60 Oxide Section 6 MRA7421 147.8 153.9 6.1 0.41 Oxide Section 6 172.2 176.8 4.6 0.62 Oxide 231.7 234.7 3.0 0.34 Oxide MRA7422 100.6 108.2 7.6 4.65 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 102.1 106.7 4.6 7.37 Sulfide

138.7 141.7 3.0 0.60 Mixed 160.0 163.1 3.0 0.58 Oxide MRA7424 4.6 7.6 3.0 0.49 Mixed East Basalt MRA7425 NSI East Basalt MRA7426 155.4 161.5 6.1 0.36 Oxide Section 6 164.6 175.3 10.7 0.60 Oxide 190.5 193.6 3.0 0.47 Oxide 199.6 217.9 18.3 0.74 Oxide 221.0 230.1 9.1 0.80 Oxide 249.9 256.0 6.1 0.38 Oxide MRA7427 102.1 117.3 15.2 0.54 Oxide Section 6 182.9 189.0 6.1 0.67 Oxide 207.3 211.8 4.6 0.32 Oxide 246.9 256.0 9.1 1.11 Oxide including 248.4 254.5 6.1 1.48 Oxide

291.1 294.1 3.0 0.38 Oxide 312.4 315.5 3.0 0.58 Oxide 318.5 327.7 9.1 0.42 Sulfide MRA7428 120.4 128.0 7.6 0.55 Oxide Section 6 184.4 192.0 7.6 0.32 Oxide 242.3 245.4 3.0 0.58 Oxide 269.8 292.6 22.9 0.45 Oxide 349.0 355.1 6.1 1.79 Sulfide 402.3 410.0 7.6 0.59 Sulfide MRA7429 126.5 141.7 15.2 0.48 Oxide Section 6 147.8 152.4 4.6 0.34 Oxide 166.1 169.2 3.0 0.33 Oxide 179.8 195.1 15.2 0.34 Oxide 234.7 237.7 3.0 0.47 Oxide MRA7430 93.0 96.0 3.0 1.43 Oxide East Basalt 167.6 170.7 3.0 0.38 Oxide MRA7431 56.4 64.0 7.6 1.74 Oxide East Basalt including 56.4 59.4 3.0 3.42 Oxide

118.9 121.9 3.0 0.39 Oxide MRA7432 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.70 Oxide Section 6 125.0 135.6 10.7 0.57 Oxide 149.4 152.4 3.0 0.32 Oxide 193.6 204.2 10.7 1.30 Oxide including 195.1 199.6 4.6 2.21 Oxide

213.4 225.6 12.2 1.23 Oxide including 213.4 221.0 7.6 1.60 Oxide

268.2 275.8 7.6 0.75 Oxide including 272.8 275.8 3.0 1.17 Oxide

347.5 350.5 3.0 0.47 Sulfide MRA7433 118.9 131.1 12.2 1.18 Oxide Section 6 including 121.9 128.0 6.1 1.74 Oxide

227.1 230.1 3.0 0.70 Oxide MRA7434 77.7 80.8 3.0 2.87 Oxide East Basalt including 77.7 80.8 3.0 2.87 Oxide MRA7435 184.4 196.6 12.2 1.81 Oxide Section 6 including 187.5 193.6 6.1 3.12 Oxide MR7436 318.5 324.6 6.1 2.93 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 318.5 321.6 3.0 5.25 Sulfide

374.9 379.5 4.6 0.36 Sulfide MRA7437 51.8 56.4 4.6 2.43 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 53.3 56.4 3.0 3.49 Oxide

141.7 147.8 6.1 0.94 Sulfide 269.8 275.8 6.1 1.68 Sulfide MRA7438 25.9 29.0 3.0 3.44 Oxide Trenton Canyon 82.3 85.3 3.0 0.45 Oxide 123.4 131.1 7.6 1.25 Sulfide including 123.4 126.5 3.0 2.58 Sulfide

185.9 189.0 3.0 0.65 Sulfide 283.5 286.5 3.0 1.30 Sulfide MRA7439 111.3 118.9 7.6 0.48 Mixed Trenton Canyon MRA7440 105.2 112.8 7.6 2.30 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 105.2 108.2 3.0 4.98 Sulfide

184.4 187.5 3.0 0.48 Sulfide 192.0 195.1 3.0 0.62 Sulfide 201.2 205.7 4.6 0.31 Sulfide 367.3 370.3 3.0 1.82 Sulfide MRA7441 137.2 147.8 10.7 2.62 Oxide Section 6 including 141.7 146.3 4.6 5.30 Oxide

199.6 217.9 18.3 1.23 Oxide Section 6 including 205.7 211.8 6.1 2.00 Oxide MRA7442 NSI Section 6 MRA7443 50.3 53.3 3.0 1.15 Oxide Trenton Canyon 132.6 137.2 4.6 1.73 Oxide including 132.6 135.6 3.0 2.41 Oxide MRA7444 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7445 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7446 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7447 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7448 135.6 141.7 6.1 0.43 Oxide Section 6 144.8 150.9 6.1 0.34 Oxide 155.4 160.0 4.6 0.49 Oxide 169.2 187.5 18.3 1.07 Oxide including 173.7 181.4 7.6 1.59 Oxide MRA7449 189.0 199.6 10.7 0.75 Oxide Valmy including 193.6 196.6 3.0 1.33 Oxide

202.7 211.8 9.1 1.84 Oxide including 204.2 207.3 3.0 4.39 Oxide

239.3 242.3 3.0 0.74 Oxide MRA7450 269.8 277.4 7.6 1.82 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 269.8 274.3 4.6 2.78 Sulfide MRA7451 108.2 111.3 3.0 0.41 Oxide Cross Fire MRA7454 196.6 199.6 3.0 0.44 Oxide Cross Fire MRA7455 NSI Cross Fire MRA7457 62.5 74.7 12.2 0.58 Oxide Cross Fire including 62.5 65.5 3.0 1.12 Oxide MRA7458 41.1 47.2 6.1 0.57 Sulfide Trenton Canyon 291.1 294.1 3.0 2.07 Sulfide 320.0 333.8 13.7 0.41 Sulfide MRA7459 4.6 7.6 3.0 0.41 Oxide Cross Fire 24.4 41.1 16.8 0.47 Oxide MR7460 NSI Cross Fire MRA7461 91.4 100.6 9.1 0.96 Mixed Trenton Canyon including 91.4 96.0 4.6 1.43 Oxide

169.2 173.7 4.6 0.44 Sulfide 309.4 317.0 7.6 1.50 Sulfide MRA7462 153.9 158.5 4.6 1.77 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 153.9 157.0 3.0 2.44 Sulfide MRA7463 4.6 7.6 3.0 0.59 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7464 NSI Trenton Canyon MRA7465 4.6 9.1 4.6 1.97 Mixed Trenton Canyon including 4.6 7.6 3.0 2.77 Oxide MRA7466 137.2 176.8 39.6 0.62 Oxide Section 6 including 163.1 167.6 4.6 1.30 Oxide MRA7467 47.2 50.3 3.0 2.27 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MR7468 150.9 160.0 9.1 0.52 Oxide Section 6 MRA7470 32.0 35.1 3.0 1.17 Mixed Trenton Canyon 38.1 45.7 7.6 0.68 Sulfide 70.1 74.7 4.6 1.81 Mixed including 70.1 73.2 3.0 2.47 Mixed MRA7471 36.6 45.7 9.1 0.82 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 42.7 45.7 3.0 1.00 Sulfide

71.6 74.7 3.0 0.39 Sulfide MRA7475 64.0 67.1 3.0 0.99 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7476 173.7 178.3 4.6 0.32 Oxide Section 6 181.4 189.0 7.6 0.45 Oxide 242.3 245.4 3.0 0.42 Oxide 285.0 297.2 12.2 1.46 Oxide including 286.5 294.1 7.6 1.96 Oxide MRA7477 144.8 161.5 16.8 1.18 Oxide Section 6 including 150.9 158.5 7.6 1.59 Oxide

239.3 254.5 15.2 0.58 Oxide 315.5 338.3 22.9 1.24 Oxide including 318.5 321.6 3.0 3.19 Oxide including 324.6 332.2 7.6 1.59 Oxide MRA7479 9.1 19.8 10.7 3.15 Oxide Trenton Canyon 27.4 32.0 4.6 0.78 Sulfide 44.2 48.8 4.6 0.79 Mixed 93.0 96.0 3.0 0.67 Sulfide MRA7481 NSI Section 6 MRA7482 275.8 278.9 3.0 4.17 Oxide Section 6 288.0 292.6 4.6 3.19 Oxide including 288.0 291.1 3.0 4.47 Oxide MRA7485 286.5 307.9 21.3 1.89 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 286.5 297.2 10.7 2.97 Sulfide including 303.3 306.3 3.0 1.91 Mixed

310.9 320.0 9.1 0.79 Sulfide 342.9 346.0 3.0 0.94 Sulfide

358.1 362.7 4.6 0.74 Sulfide MRA7486 207.3 216.4 9.1 0.82 Mixed Trenton Canyon including 207.3 210.3 3.0 1.55 Sulfide MRA7487 176.8 189.0 12.2 1.82 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 176.8 181.4 4.6 3.84 Sulfide MRA7488 NSI Trenton Canyon MR7492 105.2 109.7 4.6 0.35 Sulfide Section 6 192.0 213.4 21.3 0.75 Oxide including 202.7 205.7 3.0 1.03 Oxide

224.0 231.7 7.6 0.58 Oxide MRA7498 265.2 269.8 4.6 0.43 Mixed Section 6 MRA7499 100.6 106.7 6.1 0.61 Oxide Section 6

118.9 135.6 16.8 0.71 Oxide including 121.9 125.0 3.0 1.30 Oxide

163.1 172.2 9.1 0.36 Oxide MR7500 48.8 65.5 16.8 0.72 Oxide Mackay 102.1 112.8 10.7 0.42 Oxide 143.3 157.0 13.7 0.80 Oxide including 149.4 153.9 4.6 1.28 Oxide

524.3 527.3 3.0 0.31 Sulfide MR7501 NSI Mackay MRA7503 187.5 195.1 7.6 0.38 Oxide Section 6 263.7 266.7 3.0 0.57 Oxide 269.8 275.8 6.1 1.12 Oxide including 271.3 274.3 3.0 1.52 Mixed

285.0 289.6 4.6 2.39 Oxide 292.6 298.7 6.1 0.71 Oxide 327.7 330.7 3.0 0.57 Oxide MRA7504 216.4 221.0 4.6 0.47 Oxide Section 6 324.6 327.7 3.0 1.28 Oxide 344.4 352.0 7.6 0.36 Oxide

Drill intercepts reported above a gold grade of 0.3 g/t and a minimum length of 3.0 meters and a maximum contiguous dilution of 2.5 meters. All lengths reported above are downhole length and true thickness are not known at this stage. NSI – No significant intercept

Supporting Drilling Information to SSR Mining Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Marigold drilling program referenced in the announcement "SSR Mining announces positive exploration results at Marigold", dated December 8, 2021.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 11, NAD27 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. The Hole ID prefix DDH is used for HQ (63.5 mm core diameter) and NQ (47.6 mm core diameter) core drilling, the MR and MRA prefixes designate reverse circulation drill holes.

Table 4. Drill Collar Coordinates

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(deg.) Dip

(deg.) Length

(m) Area MR7042 487651 4505055 1793 133 -89 306.3 Cross Fire MRA7179 484802 4499317 2262 88 -82 336.8 Trenton Canyon MR7182 486043 4503645 1866 193 -89 367.3 East Basalt MRA7186 483908 4499894 2191 92 -45 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7187 483891 4500051 2178 89 -44 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7188 483877 4500141 2182 88 -75 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7189 483877 4500141 2181 84 -45 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7190 483936 4499490 2262 85 -75 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7191 483936 4499490 2262 89 -44 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7192 483922 4499529 2242 94 -75 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7193 483922 4499529 2242 87 -44 275.8 Trenton Canyon MR7197 486802 4504438 1919 87 -89 336.8 Valmy DDH7202 484525 4499602 2262 272 -70 721.5 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7203 487540 4504923 1850 270 -76 336.8 Cross Fire MRA7204 487609 4504925 1823 269 -71 214.9 Cross Fire MRA7205 487685 4504796 1877 273 -78 306.3 Cross Fire MR7206 487538 4505658 1709 282 -89 245.4 Cross Fire MR7207 487593 4505599 1717 98 -90 184.4 Cross Fire MR7208 487611 4505535 1724 256 -90 214.9 Cross Fire MRA7209 483978 4499303 2322 91 -76 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7210 483978 4499303 2322 91 -44 275.8 Trenton Canyon MR7211 487466 4505657 1710 163 -89 245.4 Cross Fire MR7212 487577 4505623 1714 296 -89 184.4 Cross Fire MR7213 487527 4505321 1756 163 -89 245.4 Cross Fire MRA7214 484113 4498839 2407 238 -85 306.3 Trenton Canyon MR7215 487623 4505201 1764 127 -89 275.8 Cross Fire MR7216 487592 4505202 1767 17 -89 275.8 Cross Fire MR7217 487588 4505321 1756 302 -90 214.9 Cross Fire MRA7218 484098 4499142 2358 90 -75 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7219 484098 4499142 2358 11 -71 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7220 484019 4499143 2327 90 -74 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7221 484019 4499143 2327 90 -48 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7222 484014 4499192 2335 87 -76 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7223 484014 4499192 2335 84 -45 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7224 487693 4504649 1937 269 -73 275.8 Cross Fire MRA7225 487756 4504595 1947 270 -73 336.8 Cross Fire MRA7226 488215 4504619 1965 270 -63 336.8 Cross Fire MRA7227 487823 4504592 1954 269 -71 336.8 Cross Fire MRA7228 484461 4498750 2439 267 -77 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7229 484460 4498750 2439 268 -46 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7230 484532 4498312 2453 273 -76 257.6 Trenton Canyon MR7233 484836 4499287 2262 27 -89 458.7 Trenton Canyon MRA7232 485029 4506670 1627 90 -60 426.7 Mackay DDH7234 484872 4499274 2261 75 -89 483.7 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7235 484836 4499287 2262 273 -80 458.7 Trenton Canyon MRA7236 485902 4503858 1867 270 -67 367.3 East Basalt MRA7237 485907 4503677 1865 89 -72 336.8 East Basalt MRA7238 485991 4503676 1863 88 -72 336.8 East Basalt MR7239 485923 4503220 1880 163 -90 397.8 East Basalt MRA7240 485926 4503280 1884 271 -47 382.5 East Basalt MRA7241 484941 4499226 2262 273 -75 446.5 Trenton Canyon MRA7242 484779 4508008 1590 132 -51 518.2 Mackay MRA7243 484942 4499226 2262 272 -84 458.7 Trenton Canyon MR7244 485942 4503401 1869 98 -71 382.5 East Basalt MR7245 485934 4503372 1874 2 -89 367.3 East Basalt MRA7246 485959 4503435 1865 86 -76 367.3 East Basalt DDH7247 484835 4499287 2262 273 -65 416.7 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7248 484779 4508011 1590 88 -56 486.2 Mackay MRA7249 486007 4503548 1841 90 -72 367.3 East Basalt MRA7250 485964 4503587 1843 90 -71 382.5 East Basalt MRA7251 484895 4499401 2196 177 -52 312.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7252 484895 4499401 2196 181 -66 428.2 Trenton Canyon MRA7253 485220 4508923 1539 282 -85 365.8 Mackay DDH7254 484926 4499033 2273 265 -79 1032.4 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7256 486025 4503621 1861 89 -74 382.5 East Basalt MRA7257 485980 4503612 1852 92 -77 382.5 East Basalt MR7258 486046 4503466 1865 115 -89 367.3 East Basalt MR7259 485886 4503100 1875 14 -90 452.6 East Basalt MRA7260 484897 4499402 2195 20 -44 190.5 Trenton Canyon MRA7261 484897 4499401 2195 18 -61 248.4 Trenton Canyon MR7262 485359 4508219 1433 118 -90 213.4 Mackay MR7263 485126 4508010 1387 1 -89 167.6 Mackay MRA7264 484988 4499413 2195 18 -51 166.1 Trenton Canyon MRA7265 484988 4499413 2195 18 -61 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7266 483611 4500494 2001 90 -60 169.2 Trenton Canyon MRA7267 483649 4500547 1996 100 -80 153.9 Trenton Canyon MRA7268 483623 4500556 1986 92 -69 169.2 Trenton Canyon MRA7269 485074 4502888 1816 92 -69 367.3 Section 6 MRA7270 485654 4498190 2139 273 -75 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7271 485662 4498187 2139 88 -44 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7272 483630 4500609 1972 91 -52 169.2 Trenton Canyon MRA7273 485897 4503768 1853 89 -68 367.3 East Basalt MRA7274 485704 4498047 2149 273 -73 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7275 485004 4502853 1823 96 -69 367.3 Section 6 MRA7276 485081 4502854 1822 92 -70 367.3 Section 6 MRA7277 485007 4502791 1828 105 -70 367.3 Section 6 MR7278 485709 4497908 2125 168 -90 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7279 485712 4497908 2125 93 -44 306.3 Trenton Canyon DDH7280 485280 4499522 2038 248 -78 759.3 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7281 485009 4502764 1830 92 -71 367.3 Section 6 MRA7282 486043 4503555 1843 103 -70 367.3 East Basalt MRA7283 485738 4497644 2153 270 -43 306.3 Trenton Canyon MR7284 484886 4502547 1792 353 -89 367.3 Section 6 MRA7285 484900 4502522 1791 86 -57 367.3 Section 6 MRA7286 484853 4502525 1777 88 -56 367.3 Section 6 MRA7287 485042 4502274 1802 93 -55 367.3 Section 6 MRA7288 484954 4502275 1796 94 -57 283.5 Section 6 MRA7289 485020 4502638 1828 87 -71 367.3 Section 6 MRA7290 484883 4502702 1797 89 -69 367.3 Section 6 DDH7291 484462 4502302 1840 267 -80 1054.9 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MRA7292 484926 4502152 1778 81 -54 458.7 Section 6 MRA7293 485018 4502151 1800 91 -53 458.7 Section 6 MR7294 485822 4500044 2148 227 -89 251.5 Trenton Canyon MRA7295 485821 4500045 2148 315 -67 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7296 485889 4500052 2133 313 -66 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7297 485887 4500050 2133 240 -66 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7298 485742 4500909 1955 268 -76 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7299 485741 4500909 1955 270 -48 306.3 Trenton Canyon MR7300 485065 4502548 1820 261 -89 382.5 Section 6 MR7301 485459 4501140 1972 72 -90 239.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7302 484761 4502885 1758 85 -69 371.9 Section 6 MR7303 485875 4499793 2160 111 -89 367.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7304 485874 4499793 2160 270 -57 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7305 485891 4503619 1857 271 -55 382.5 East Basalt MR7306 487130 4504375 1914 76 -89 367.3 Valmy MR7307 487175 4504381 1905 110 -89 367.3 Valmy MR7308 487166 4504347 1920 190 -89 417.6 Valmy DDH7309 486780 4504646 1883 268 -84 1466.1 Exploration holes for

deeper mineralization MR7310 486051 4503492 1859 34 -89 397.8 East Basalt MRA7311 486082 4503550 1849 90 -71 339.9 East Basalt MRA7312 486114 4503554 1860 89 -70 336.8 East Basalt MRA7313 486059 4503614 1860 92 -70 367.3 East Basalt MRA7314 486107 4503615 1859 90 -71 367.3 East Basalt MR7315 486114 4503492 1854 274 -88 367.3 East Basalt MRA7316 484502 4499558 2259 128 -86 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7317 484662 4499547 2262 18 -45 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7318 484658 4499537 2262 16 -59 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7319 485012 4499147 2262 11 -71 355.1 Trenton Canyon MRA7320 484426 4499410 2248 189 -47 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7321 485077 4499431 2157 19 -79 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7322 485077 4499433 2157 18 -46 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7323 486046 4503463 1865 93 -76 367.3 East Basalt MRA7324 486056 4503313 1900 89 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7325 485965 4503312 1890 89 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7326 484843 4499454 2203 31 -61 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7328 484941 4499402 2194 19 -60 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7329 484841 4499452 2203 32 -42 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7330 486287 4503036 1933 104 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7331 486202 4503067 1923 90 -70 367.3 East Basalt MRA7332 485079 4499427 2158 202 -58 285.0 Trenton Canyon MRA7333 486128 4503126 1912 97 -70 367.3 East Basalt MRA7334 486046 4503159 1902 101 -73 367.3 East Basalt MRA7335 485985 4503189 1894 89 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7336 486113 4503189 1910 98 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7337 484299 4499635 2167 29 -45 184.4 Trenton Canyon MR7338 486973 4513033 1427 0 -90 123.4 North Pits MR7339 487065 4513003 1426 0 -90 137.2 North Pits MR7340 487034 4513003 1426 0 -90 137.2 North Pits MRA7341 486072 4503249 1909 102 -70 397.8 East Basalt MRA7342 486471 4512820 1435 270 -85 108.2 North Pits MR7343 486561 4512422 1443 0 -90 93.0 North Pits MR7344 486456 4512363 1444 0 -90 93.0 North Pits MR7345 486442 4512303 1446 0 -90 68.6 North Pits MR7346 486195 4511143 1472 0 -90 138.7 North Pits DDH7347 486212 4511022 1475 84 -90 139.3 North Pits DDH7348 486203 4510930 1477 345 -89 144.8 North Pits MR7349 486243 4510809 1479 0 -90 121.9 North Pits MR7350 486246 4510778 1480 0 -90 121.9 North Pits MRA7351 486067 4503310 1901 91 -70 382.5 East Basalt MRA7352 486033 4503370 1889 93 -71 458.7 East Basalt MRA7353 485992 4503433 1871 91 -71 367.3 East Basalt MRA7354 486003 4503308 1896 103 -76 458.7 East Basalt MRA7355 486006 4503344 1892 90 -77 458.7 East Basalt MRA7356 484691 4503676 1735 90 -66 402.3 Section 6 MRA7357 484704 4503584 1744 91 -61 385.6 Section 6 MRA7358 484710 4503615 1741 82 -61 458.7 Section 6 MRA7359 485082 4502803 1828 93 -70 378.0 Section 6 MRA7360 484700 4503890 1743 90 -66 458.7 Section 6 MRA7361 484770 4503798 1744 88 -66 449.6 Section 6 MRA7362 486034 4503370 1889 91 -85 397.8 East Basalt MRA7363 485924 4503220 1882 79 -83 397.8 East Basalt MR7364 485880 4503830 1857 325 -88 367.3 East Basalt MRA7365 485905 4503707 1862 90 -71 397.8 East Basalt MRA7366 485908 4503646 1864 271 -76 428.2 East Basalt MRA7367 485889 4503618 1857 268 -45 428.2 East Basalt MRA7368 485896 4503765 1853 268 -71 458.7 East Basalt MRA7369 486078 4503679 1872 89 -71 458.7 East Basalt DDH7372 485143 4508127 1373 91 -64 83.8 North Pits DDH7373 485122 4508157 1373 90 -62 68.6 North Pits DDH7374 485184 4508277 1373 95 -79 38.4 North Pits MR7376 486104 4503639 1869 247 -89 428.2 East Basalt MRA7377 486153 4503613 1860 93 -74 367.3 East Basalt MRA7378 486199 4503613 1869 90 -75 336.8 East Basalt MRA7379 486073 4503580 1851 89 -75 367.3 East Basalt MRA7380 486031 4503582 1849 88 -74 385.6 East Basalt MR7381 486181 4503493 1880 50 -89 382.5 East Basalt MRA7382 486148 4503555 1874 91 -76 382.5 East Basalt MRA7383 486188 4503552 1884 93 -76 440.4 East Basalt MRA7384 486048 4503463 1866 98 -65 458.7 East Basalt MRA7385 485827 4503949 1844 97 -51 275.8 East Basalt MR7386 485903 4503679 1866 60 -89 458.7 East Basalt MRA7387 485902 4503680 1866 270 -76 458.7 East Basalt MRA7388 485901 4503679 1866 270 -54 434.3 East Basalt MRA7389 485978 4503403 1877 95 -71 367.3 East Basalt MR7390 485977 4503375 1882 318 -89 458.7 East Basalt MRA7391 486014 4503400 1881 89 -64 458.7 East Basalt MR7392 485942 4503643 1862 324 -90 458.7 East Basalt MRA7393 486032 4503679 1866 89 -71 446.5 East Basalt MR7394 486014 4503647 1866 222 -90 428.2 East Basalt MR7395 485898 4503766 1853 160 -90 458.7 East Basalt MRA7396 485897 4503766 1853 271 -50 434.3 East Basalt MRA7397 485950 4503679 1865 90 -71 455.7 East Basalt MRA7398 485940 4503770 1861 93 -75 458.7 East Basalt MR7399 485963 4503313 1891 20 -90 458.7 East Basalt MRA7400 486085 4503463 1863 86 -61 458.7 East Basalt MR7401 484703 4503584 1744 95 -90 440.4 Section 6 MRA7402 486114 4503312 1892 87 -71 458.7 East Basalt MR7403 484746 4503525 1748 337 -89 349.0 Section 6 MRA7404 486115 4503583 1856 89 -76 428.2 East Basalt MRA7405 484643 4499562 2261 265 -60 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7406 485088 4507182 1601 89 -56 352.0 North Pits MRA7407 485117 4507242 1601 89 -64 352.0 North Pits DDH7408 484709 4503222 1729 96 -74 1161.0 Section 6 MRA7409 485347 4506758 1601 89 -67 199.6 North Pits MRA7410 485533 4507181 1592 93 -58 123.4 North Pits MRA7411 485390 4507660 1494 94 -70 123.4 North Pits MRA7412 485354 4507640 1498 91 -71 184.4 North Pits MRA7413 485265 4507553 1547 95 -71 224.0 North Pits MRA7414 485311 4507525 1552 94 -65 160.0 North Pits MRA7415 485407 4507456 1563 91 -69 153.9 North Pits MRA7416 485503 4507303 1581 89 -71 138.7 North Pits MRA7417 485524 4507242 1587 89 -74 157.0 North Pits MRA7418 485525 4507211 1589 95 -70 175.3 North Pits MRA7419 485351 4507662 1498 93 -69 153.9 North Pits MRA7420 484732 4503339 1731 94 -50 403.9 Section 6 MRA7421 484782 4503275 1744 92 -56 344.4 Section 6 MRA7422 484643 4499562 2261 268 -72 413.0 Trenton Canyon MRA7424 485994 4503523 1848 90 -76 458.7 East Basalt MRA7425 486032 4503524 1849 88 -76 214.9 East Basalt MRA7426 484792 4503035 1760 92 -61 342.9 Section 6 MRA7427 484777 4503097 1755 95 -46 355.1 Section 6 MRA7428 484800 4503158 1757 90 -61 410.0 Section 6 MRA7429 484766 4503218 1744 89 -63 385.6 Section 6 MRA7430 486115 4503524 1857 94 -77 367.3 East Basalt MRA7431 486074 4503521 1847 94 -77 367.3 East Basalt MRA7432 484916 4502969 1784 90 -52 403.9 Section 6 MRA7433 484991 4502966 1803 87 -52 443.5 Section 6 MRA7434 486155 4503522 1871 92 -76 367.3 East Basalt MRA7435 485087 4502961 1796 89 -52 367.3 Section 6 MR7436 484496 4499528 2257 92 -90 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7437 484496 4499528 2257 271 -76 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7438 484471 4499498 2256 300 -89 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7439 484525 4499591 2261 275 -86 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7440 484637 4499592 2261 266 -68 397.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7441 484939 4502886 1803 92 -72 367.3 Section 6 MRA7442 485008 4502883 1819 92 -67 397.8 Section 6 MRA7443 484564 4499626 2262 274 -66 245.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7444 483967 4498358 2446 75 -75 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7445 483967 4498358 2446 64 -43 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7446 483934 4498429 2447 67 -76 294.1 Trenton Canyon MRA7447 483935 4498430 2447 64 -44 306.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7448 484707 4503371 1727 90 -50 341.4 Section 6 MRA7449 487368 4504357 1895 268 -81 352.0 Valmy MRA7450 485085 4499301 2175 235 -72 458.7 Trenton Canyon MRA7451 487947 4504654 1969 272 -70 355.1 Cross Fire MRA7454 487885 4504714 1922 269 -66 336.8 Cross Fire MRA7455 487875 4504801 1891 270 -65 367.3 Cross Fire MRA7457 487709 4505414 1770 269 -66 312.4 Cross Fire MRA7458 484888 4499590 2140 273 -64 367.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7459 487589 4505414 1744 272 -65 275.8 Cross Fire MR7460 487576 4505657 1712 132 -89 275.8 Cross Fire MRA7461 484625 4499615 2262 270 -81 458.7 Trenton Canyon MRA7462 484763 4499363 2262 92 -60 214.9 Trenton Canyon MRA7463 484794 4499503 2211 272 -66 123.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7464 484794 4499503 2210 274 -46 123.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7465 484783 4499523 2209 271 -65 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7466 485006 4502791 1828 90 -60 306.3 Section 6 MRA7467 484816 4499465 2210 231 -45 123.4 Trenton Canyon MR7468 484758 4502888 1757 56 -89 349.0 Section 6 MRA7470 484889 4499437 2187 271 -66 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7471 484889 4499437 2187 269 -45 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7475 484794 4499589 2178 266 -64 123.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7476 484934 4502794 1810 93 -71 342.9 Section 6 MRA7477 484882 4502885 1787 90 -71 367.3 Section 6 MRA7479 484948 4499531 2134 267 -65 184.4 Trenton Canyon MRA7481 485074 4502763 1834 92 -72 367.3 Section 6 MRA7482 484879 4502794 1794 90 -71 390.1 Section 6 MRA7485 484675 4499103 2394 275 -65 367.3 Trenton Canyon MRA7486 484645 4498982 2389 273 -54 275.8 Trenton Canyon MRA7487 484617 4498948 2386 275 -55 260.6 Trenton Canyon MRA7488 484617 4498948 2386 279 -69 260.6 Trenton Canyon MR7492 484704 4503370 1727 35 -89 289.6 Section 6 MRA7498 484776 4503096 1755 93 -76 332.2 Section 6 MRA7499 484911 4503006 1780 93 -46 275.8 Section 6 MR7500 485167 4506690 1626 0 -90 560.8 Mackay MR7501 484123 4507499 1646 0 -90 426.7 Mackay MRA7503 484881 4502762 1796 88 -73 367.3 Section 6 MRA7504 484879 4502639 1797 92 -74 367.3 Section 6

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.