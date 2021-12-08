Sport Maska Inc. Acquires Tournament Sports Marketing Inc. and their Portfolio of Figure and Roller Skates

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sport Maska Inc., owner of the CCM Hockey brand, is proud to announce the acquisition of Tournament Sports Marketing Inc., the owner of the Jackson Ultima and Atom brands.

Jackson Ultima figure skates (CNW Group/Sport Maska Inc.)

Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, Tournament Sports Marketing is a global leader in figure skating boots, blades and complete skates through its Jackson Ultima brand. Tournament Sports Marketing is also a global leader in roller and in-line skates through its Atom Skates brand. Tournament Sports Marketing's passion for the sport is embodied in its commitment to technology and innovation and aligns with the vision and strategy that Sport Maska conveys through the CCM Hockey brand.

"This is a strategic acquisition that allows us to expand our portfolio to everyone interested in skating, and we look forward to creating connections with everyone who wants to skate. I would like to thank Kim Bauer and his team for this opportunity, and we look forward to continuing to innovate in hockey and figure skating with this new portfolio of premium and recreational skating products." Marrouane Nabih, CEO of Sport Maska.

As a result of this acquisition, Sport Maska's product offering will now cater to the needs of all skaters, on and off the ice. Sport Maska sincerely believes that skating is a sport that everyone should be able to enjoy and is hopeful that this acquisition will contribute to growing the game and making the sport more accessible to all.

"I am pleased to announce the sale of Tournament Sports Marketing. It was a difficult decision after over 35 years in building the business to a global leadership position. However, in CCM, I have secured an Enterprise that shares my passion and vision for the Jackson and Atom brands. I am confident that CCM has the resources and leadership to bring Tournament Sports Marketing and its brands to the next level" Kim Bauer, President of Tournament Sports Marketing.

About Sport Maska Inc.

Sport Maska Inc. is the holding company of a number of sports-related brands including, among others, CCM Hockey and Step Steel. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

