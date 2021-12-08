Spin Master Launches STEAM Initiative to Inspire Children and Families to Learn Through Play

The Future of Play Spin Master Website features nine kid-friendly DIY activities that explore the art and science behind toy-making

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, is launching a STEAM-inspired initiative giving children and families hands-on learning activities that replicate the art and science of toy-making. Available at Future-of-Play.SpinMaster.com, these DIY activities take a look behind the curtain, showing kids how their favorite toys are made with simple, playful, hands-on STEAM experiences designed to inspire a future generation of play.

Spin Master's Future of Play website features nine kid-friendly DIY activities that explore the art and science behind toy-making. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

Just in time for the holiday season, families can visit Future-of-Play.SpinMaster.com and choose from nine different DIY STEAM activities in two categories: manufacturing and science, all inspired by popular Spin Master® toys. Developed by Spin Master toy engineers and a team of studious interns, each activity provides step-by-step instructions utilizing household items to explain the key manufacturing or scientific properties of each toy.

"At Spin Master, we are passionate about helping children grow and learn through play," said Tammy Smitham, Spin Master's VP Communications and Corporate Citizenship. "Our Future of Play website was created to give kids playful ways to experience the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics behind the toys they love, and perhaps inspire the next generation of toy inventors, designers and engineers."

Mesmerized by the magic of Kinetic Sand®, kids might want to try to make their own non-Newtonian fluid at home. Curious about how an Aerobie® Sonic Fin™ football flies through the air with ease? Families can build their own parachute to better understand air resistance.

Activities include:

"As part of the toy development team, we pour so much love into developing and designing magical play experiences for kids everyday," said Vanessa Raponi, Product Development Engineer, Spin Master. "These activities, designed by our own engineers and interns, translate what might seem like complex principles into simple and fun DIY learning at home."

Future-of-Play.SpinMaster.com is free to access and is intended for children ages five and above.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

