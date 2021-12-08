Price Growth, Higher Value Products to Drive Slight Gains in US Yogurt Sales Value gains from organic and specialty yogurts expected to offset falling sales volumes

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US retail sales of refrigerated yogurt are forecast to see minimal annual growth in nominal terms through 2025, according to Yogurt: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In volume terms, refrigerated yogurt retail sales are projected to fall 1.2% annually during the forecast period. However, retail value sales will benefit from rising prices as consumers increasingly prefer specialty yogurts as well as those made for more specific dietary needs. Drinkable yogurts will see value gains of 1.7% per year. Growth in average price will contribute to value advances: drinkables represent a higher-value product, and spoonable suppliers are increasingly utilizing smaller serving sizes without proportionate reduction in price per volume. Retail sales will also be aided by consumer demand for snacks with more natural ingredients and higher amounts of protein. Retailers will continue to benefit from price growth in organic varieties. However, ongoing, intense price competition among suppliers of non-organic yogurt, including Greek yogurt, will restrain faster advances overall.

US shipments of nonfrozen yogurt are forecast to register annual growth of less than 1.0% between 2020 and 2025. That sluggish performance will be the result of the maturity of the Greek yogurt trend and rising competition from substitute products made from almond, cashew, coconut, or pea. However, new product introductions will continue to entice consumption and prevent further losses, regardless of whether such introductions form a lasting market presence or constitute a limited production run that draws new customers or maintains interest among existing customers. Shifting industry and consumer trends toward more diet-oriented and specialty yogurts will also support shipments.

These and other key insights are featured in Yogurt: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US yogurt retail sales in pounds and nominal US dollars. Total retail sales are segmented by product in terms of:

spoonable

drinkable

Total shipments of nonfrozen yogurt in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level are also forecast to 2025.

To illustrate historical trends, total retail sales, total shipments, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Shelf-stable and frozen yogurt products are excluded from shipment and retail sales figures. Shipments include product for sale to retail stores, as well as to all other markets, such as food processors and restaurants.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

