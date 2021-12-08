Plastiq and PayGround Partner to Help Patients Better Manage and Pay Healthcare Bills

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastiq , the smart payments platform that enables businesses to better manage payments and cash flow, and PayGround , a patient payment app that allows payment to any medical provider, announced its strategic partnership to provide patients with an integrated solution to manage and pay all of their healthcare bills in one app. Plastiq Connect APIs enable PayGround to seamlessly integrate Plastiq's payments capabilities into its mobile app, allowing patients to create their PayGround Digital Wallet and pay their medical bills through their preferred payment method; either credit card, HSA, FSA, or even linking their bank account all from within the PayGround app.

"The pandemic highlighted the need for a massive payment evolution in the healthcare industry," said Stoyan Kenderov, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Plastiq. "PayGround is helping to usher in that evolution by allowing patients to see, understand, manage, and pay all of their healthcare bills in one place, and we're thrilled to bring our platforms together to grant patients the synergistic benefits of both in one offering. Together, we seek to ease the stress that healthcare bills can often bring for patients and their loved ones."

Plastiq introduced the first holistic payments platform that enables businesses to pay suppliers via credit cards, even where cards are not accepted, and accept payments from their customers without having to pay any merchant fees. Plastiq Connect is a set of APIs that enables partners to seamlessly integrate Plastiq's powerful payment experiences in their product. Plastiq Connect uniquely allows business customers to enable card and bank transfer payments to suppliers from within their applications.

"PayGround is bringing humanity back to health care payments by making it simple for families to pay their medical bills, so they can focus more of their time and energy on what really matters," said Drew Mercer, CEO and Co-Founder of PayGround. "Integrating Plastiq Connect further compliments our pursuit to help patients receive the healthcare they need, while allowing them to pay how they want and when they want."

Plastiq has already powered billions of dollars in payments for over 150,000 businesses. Serving companies of various sizes across industry verticals including e-commerce, technology, manufacturing, logistics, and construction, Plastiq enables customers to manage their payments and improve their cash flow. PayGround has created a marketplace where a patient can store multiple payment methods and easily submit payment to any of their medical providers within a few simple clicks. The PayGround app and platform are free for both patients and providers to use to manage all healthcare spend. Recently, PayGround announced revenues are up 140% in 2021 and they proudly serve more than 200 healthcare facilities across the United States. Providers utilizing PayGround's platform have seen an average increase in patient satisfaction by 91%, while also increasing patient collections by 23% and decreasing days to collect by 6.7 days on average.

About PayGround

PayGround provides a mobile app that enables patients and their dependents to manage bills from all of their providers in one place. PayGround's Co-Founder, Drew Mercer, launched PayGround after his family experienced two significant life events, his battle with testicular cancer and his wife giving birth to their third child. It is with these two life events that Drew's family received more than 20 healthcare bills from different providers requesting him to submit payment in different ways. PayGround's app solves for this pain by allowing patients, and their families, to aggregate all healthcare responsibility in one place and then being presented with multiple payment methods to fulfill that responsibility. PayGround offers a payment platform for medical providers to easily collect patient payments. PayGround integrates to a provider's existing EHR or billing system and does not require a client to replace current software. For more information, visit https://payground.com .

About Plastiq

Plastiq is the smart payments platform designed to help businesses better manage their finances so they can succeed and grow. The platform lets companies pay and get paid in whatever way is best for their business — regardless of the payment methods their recipients accept. Plastiq has enabled more than 150,000 small and mid-size businesses to leverage faster digital payments and automate accounts payable and receivable processes. Businesses can pay globally in more than 50 countries, and use all major credit card providers, including Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover. Learn more at http://www.plastiq.com .



