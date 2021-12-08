JSA Seeks Critical Infrastructure Innovators to Co-Author Book on Reducing Carbon Emissions

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations (PR), digital marketing and event planning services for telecom, data center and network infrastructure companies, announces a search for top innovators across the globe to collaborate on a book entitled 'GREENER DATA: Insights on Reducing Carbon Emissions from Leaders in Digital Transformation' , which will make its Amazon debut on Earth Day - April 22, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC)

Powering digital transformation and supporting the rapid growth into IoT and AI-driven platforms, services and innovations, the critical infrastructure community has a unique lens into the latest green initiatives that are under review and in deployment, across multiple countries, languages and leadership teams. GREENER DATA will gather insight from thought leaders around the globe, sharing latest developments and technologies that are actively working towards a greener tomorrow, particularly focused on drastically reducing carbon emissions.

"The timeliness of this work cannot be understated – as the only way to drastically impact the necessary change is to quickly share, inspire, collaborate and innovate together," states JSA Founder and CEO Jaymie Scotto Cutaia . "Our goal is to leave a greener, more sustainable earth to our children – and children's children – and we believe with the power of this knowledge share and a vibrant network of like-minded innovators, we can achieve this goal together."

The search for co-authors begins this week with each author's chapter due in mid-February to JSA's partner publishing house. JSA's team of expert writers are available to assist with drafting the chapters if needed. Co-authors will be included in a wide range of promotional efforts leading up to the book's launch, including JSA's April Virtual Roundtable, 'Ask the Experts' blog series, book promotion emails, end-of-week email and end-of-month newsletter to 28K subscribers, constant social promotion leading up to and post book launch, and a virtual launch event on Earth Day - April 22, 2022.

To learn more about the book and submit for co-author consideration, visit jsa.net/greenerdata .

About JSA

Celebrating over 16 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Account Based Marketing (ABM), Lead Nurturing and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and network infrastructure industries. A 2021 Inc. 5000 company, JSA has also been named one of the Top 100 Elite Agencies in the US by PRNEWS, 'Best Industry-Focused Agency' of 2021 by the Bulldog PR Awards and 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row. Our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the industry's gold standard in content creation, media outreach, digital marketing and brand strategy services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)