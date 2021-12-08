Indicaloud Celebrates Delta-8 Day with their Biggest Sale Ever

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicaloud , a producer of high-quality, lab-tested delta 8 products , is celebrating D8 Day this December 8, 2021, by offering a massive three day BOGO sale on their entire inventory through December 10th.

In 2021 Delta-8 had to defend its space in the cannabis industry, but Indicaloud reported record sales in 2021, sending products across the nation to states where Delta-8 is legal. In a recent review written by Stuff Stoners Like, blogger Erik Sinclair said, "But, the more we thought about it, and the more we happily smoked, ate, and vaped it—the more we realized that it's pretty cool that Delta-8 THC products are so widely available. Why? Because Delta 8 THC is better than no THC. So, this stuff is especially cool for people living in prohibition states. So, in conclusion, Delta 8 THC products, especially those made by Indicaloud—are hella Stuff Stoners Like!" Spoken from a Delta-9 consumer, Indicaloud has passed the test. Other consumer reviews rave about Indicaloud products as well, "I'm so glad I found the indicaloud vape cartridge! They have great flavors and nice fog-free effectiveness." Indicaloud is committed to creating high-quality, safe, and effective products, and that shows in their customer retention.

If you are interested in trying Indicaloud's wide variety of products this December 8th in celebration of D8 Day, visit their product page here to take advantage of their biggest sale ever—a BOGO offer on all products through Friday, December 10, 2021.

Indicaloud products can be purchased in local smoke shops and online in states where delta 8 is legal.

