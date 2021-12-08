Cole brings more than 20 years of digital, integrated and consumer marketing experience to the cruise line

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is tapping the digital expertise of Kacy Cole, naming her the cruise line's new vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Cole comes to the cruise industry with more than 20 years of global experience leading marketing functions, implementing digital transformation and integrating brand and performance marketing together to deliver growth. She will report to Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer.

Holland America Line Names Kacy Cole Vice President of Marketing & E-commerce

As vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Cole will utilize her vast knowledge of digital marketing to work closely with teams across all areas of the organization to refine Holland America Line's strategic focus and enrich the consumer experience. Cole will create enhanced strategies for everything from full-funnel marketing at all stages of the booking process and branded content to guest-service initiatives and innovations and integrations on company-owned channels, including hollandamerica.com. With an obsessive focus on customers, Cole will develop digital solutions that best service the guest experience across all brand touchpoints.

"Kacy joins Holland America Line with an impressive reputation as an impactful marketing leader, and her expertise will help drive our brand to more clearly define our position as one of the world's leading cruise lines," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We welcome Kacy to the Holland America Line team and look forward to working together to sharpen our marketing strategies."

Prior to joining Holland America Line, Cole was senior vice president of marketing at digital platform LTK (formerly Rewardstyle + Liketoknow.it) where she was responsible for global marketing functions. Throughout her career, Cole worked in various roles of increasing responsibility in integrated marketing, e-commerce and consumer marketing for companies including T-Mobile, Butter London and Tommy Bahama.

Cole holds a master's degree in international business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editor's note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/hcjwcjqu.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

SOURCE Holland America Line