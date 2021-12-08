Hoag Recognized as Best Hospital for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report

Hospital is one of only three nationally to achieve high-performance rankings in all 18 specialty procedures and conditions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity.

The distinction makes Hoag one of only three elite hospitals in the nation to achieve high- performance rankings in all 18 specialty procedures and conditions recognized by U.S. News & World Report.

"This recognition is a tribute to Hoag's commitment to providing the highest-quality, family-centered care to the women of Orange County," said Allyson Brooks, M.D., Ginny Ueberroth Executive Medical Director Endowed Chair and Chief Quality Officer, Hoag Women's Health Institute . "The passion and expertise of our obstetricians, certified nurse midwives, maternal child health nursing staff and specialty providers in neonatology and maternal fetal medicine allows Hoag to deliver on the ideal birth experience for every individual."

Already a leader in women's health care, Hoag has the highest volume of deliveries in Orange County and second highest in California. With maternity hospitals in two locations, Newport Beach and Irvine, Hoag can provide the safest and highest-quality perinatal services to the growing communities it serves.

To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, Hoag had to excel in multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including rate of cesarean delivery in uncomplicated pregnancies, newborn and maternal complication rates, appropriate timing of scheduled deliveries, and resources and support for breast milk feeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News & World Report for maternity care earned a High Performing rating.

For five consecutive years, Hoag has remained the highest-ranked hospital in Orange County, and in 2021 was the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The latest rankings also include national honors in five specialty areas and recognition for Hoag's high performance in all 18 specialty procedures and conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and now Maternity Care.

"At Hoag, our culture of innovation inspires our physician leaders to continually seek the most advanced treatments, state-of-the-art technologies and access to clinical trials for our patients. This forward-thinking vision is why Hoag has remained the highest ranked hospital in Orange County," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 460,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. Hoag has invested $261 million in programs and services to support the underserved community within the past five years, including areas like mental health, homelessness, transportation for seniors, education, and support for single mothers. Hoag is a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. In the 2021-2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California. For an unprecedented 23 years, residents of Orange County have chosen Hoag as one of the county's best hospitals in a local newspaper survey. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

