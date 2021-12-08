Courtyard by Marriott Signals Brand Evolution To Reinvigorate Its North American Portfolio From West Palm Beach to San Francisco, Courtyard Debuts Plans for New Look Inside and Out, Welcoming the Next Generation of Travelers with a Modern Experience

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the trailblazing brand with the largest global footprint of hotels within Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announces its modern design evolution and robust renovation strategy for North America. More than 375 of the brand's earliest generation hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada are expected to be modernized with exterior renovations by 2024, including prominent displays of the refreshed Courtyard logo. Many hotels are also expected to be complemented by new interior design in their public spaces and guest rooms. With its extensive property renovations, Courtyard continues to elevate its holistic guest experience from arrival to departure.

Courtyard by Marriott Exterior, Before and After

"Over 38 years ago, Courtyard was the first hotel brand specifically for business travelers. Our new design strategy builds on that Courtyard legacy in ways that are perfectly suited for both leisure and business travelers," said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. "As the pioneer amongst select service brands, Courtyard continues to adapt to the changing ways that guests live, work, and play through thoughtful innovation to provide the best possible guest experience."

Courtyard, Reimagined

Courtyard by Marriott Exterior After Renovation

To underscore the brand's commitment to providing an elevated guest experience, Courtyard is expanding renovations to include exterior façade and landscaping updates to the earliest generation hotels. Aimed at enhancing its North American portfolio, these updates will help shape the modern hotel experience from arrival to check-out, coupled with innovations taking place within the hotel.

The new façade is inspired by an elegant and minimal aesthetic to include a redesigned porte-cochere, reframed and repainted exterior surfaces, ambient lighting, new signage, and fresh landscaping. It features wood tones with gray hues to reflect the smart casual style of Courtyard's next-gen traveler. Landscape planting will accentuate the architectural elements of the hotel while creating an open, unobstructed view.

A New Era of Courtyard

Courtyard by Marriott’s New Generation Exterior

In addition to the renovations, Courtyard has introduced its newest generational prototype featuring a sleek exterior and sophisticated, yet comfortable interior design that will also be adopted by earlier generation hotels. From day to night, hotel public spaces including a modernized lobby, versatile meeting spaces, and enhanced fitness centers that are adaptable and welcoming.

As travelers arrive, they are graciously welcomed into an urban-inspired lobby with individual check-in desks accented by warm, wooden textures and modern light fixtures. At the center focal point of the lobby is the The Bistro Bar: a casual bar and dining destination featuring a Classic American menu with a contemporary twist. The recently revamped Bistro menu has a selection of classic-inspired breakfast and evening items including a full bar with a wide selection of beer, premium wine and specialty cocktails, from a Black Cherry Old Fashioned to a signature margarita, at participating hotels.

The open environment lobby also provides ample space for guests beyond their rooms with a large communal table for casual conversation and interaction. Courtyard's signature media pods, each with their own TV screens and a residential sectional sofa, offer semi-private workspaces that Courtyard guests have come to love, inspiring productivity while working remotely.

The Bistro Bar at Courtyard by Marriott

In the back of the lobby, increased lounge seating is anchored by large windows, giving way to expansive views of the outdoor courtyard complete with firepits and relaxed outdoor seating. Guests can stay nourished all day with Courtyard's CRATE market featuring a broad selection of premium snacks, Bistro-to-Go sandwiches and salads, and essential retail items.

Courtyard's expanded fitness centers with dedicated weightlifting and stretching areas, as well as the latest state-of-the-art exercise equipment, are designed to empower the active lifestyle of today's guests. Open 24/7, the redesigned fitness centers will also include a dedicated hydration station for guests to rest and refuel.

Courtyard by Marriott Inspired Classic Standard King Room

Courtyard's newly designed guest rooms feature solid colors with a warm and neutral palette, adding calm and sophistication to any stay, and subtle accents that add just a pop of color. Upon entry, guests can settle comfortably into a modern platform bed anchored by a plush upholstered headboard, illuminated by calming cove lighting that can easily be dimmed in-bed. A specially designed sleeper sofa with an accompanying ottoman provides a cozy corner to lounge or work and can fold out into a full-sized bed for extra space. Courtyard's upscale guest room also features a smartly designed valet station with a refrigerator and coffeemaker, plus a 55-inch TV that can be pulled out and swiveled for optimal viewing from either the bed or sofa.

At participating hotels, guest rooms will be equipped with electronic locks that allow guests to enter their rooms via a digital room key. This feature is available on the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile App, which gives guests access to an abundance of interactive technology features including mobile check-in and the ability to send requests for services and amenities.

Since its trailblazing inception, Courtyard has become the hotel brand of choice for savvy business and leisure travelers, no matter the purpose of their trip. From West Palm Beach to San Francisco, more than 375 hotels are expected to experience an exterior renovation by 2024, including more than 60 properties that have already been completed. With an eye toward the future, travelers can experience the newest Courtyard hotels, both new and renovated, including: Courtyard Jacksonville Butler Boulevard, Courtyard Atlanta Perimeter Center, Courtyard San Diego Miramar, Courtyard Raleigh/Cary Crossroads, and Courtyard Memphis East/Galleria.

