The Best Kept Caribbean Secret Now Open to the World via Miami

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has significantly expanded its tourism offering in recent months, and this week, a new flight will officially launch nonstop to the Caribbean destination. The country is set to welcome American Airlines every Wednesday and Saturday between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Dominica's Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM). American will increase their operation to three times a week starting January 5th.

Recently, the destination on every thrill-seeker and adventurers bucket list was featured in the National Geographic. "Dominica has a wealth of rewarding hikes, from the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail that runs its length to a sweaty yomp to swim in waters of Middleham Falls," the publication said.

The author detailed his experience visiting Dominica's Boiling Lake, describing it as "Steaming away like a sorcerer's cauldron at the heart of Morne Trois Pitons National Park" and said that the must-see was "a bewitching and historic hiking destination […] traversing a tropical rainforest overflowing with medicinal and edible flora."

Dominica is a highly sought-after eco-destination that has received praise internationally. However, up until now, there has been no direct service to the mainland. Hon. Denise Charles, Dominica's Minister of Tourism, said that additional routes to the island are a result of the government's "exceptional job at maintaining COVID-19 safety measures for all locals and travellers."

"The island is excited to welcome everyone who wants to experience [Dominica's] beautiful nature and hospitality while getting away from crowded cities and the everyday hustle."

Dominica's official travel authority said, "The start of the service to Dominica at this time emphasises the value and importance of tourism, trade, and business links between the US and Dominica." The new route will also offer connections to and from 42 major cities in North America via Miami, such as Atlanta, Dallas, New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Toronto, and others.

Over the last decade, Dominica has made leaps in improving its tourism infrastructure. The government has built several luxury eco-tourism resorts, invested heavily in small businesses, and is in the process of constructing a new international airport expected to bring in more flights from Europe and North America.

The massive project is funded under the country's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, ranked as the best globally by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine. Under CBI, Dominica provides citizenship to foreign investors who make a significant contribution to the island's socio-economic development or purchase well-known eco-tourism properties.

The advantages of second citizenship in Dominica include having a home in a stable economy with a currency pegged to the US dollar, visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 75% of global destinations, business opportunities, access to good-quality education and healthcare institutions and the opportunity to contribute to the country's tourism and economy.

