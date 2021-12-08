Avation Medical Announces the Appointment of Industry Veterans to Board of Directors Avation Medical adds two board members as it moves to commercialize its first product

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avation Medical, an innovative advanced neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering closed-loop, wearable neuromodulation therapies that eliminate the need for surgery and implants, announced today the appointment of two highly experienced medical device and health care executives to its Board of Directors. The two new Board members bring a wealth of commercialization experience as the Company moves quickly to bring its first product to market.

Renee Selman, an accomplished pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare services senior executive and former Worldwide President, Women's Health and Urology for Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Company, has joined the Board as an Independent Director. Renee brings extensive global and domestic experience in the healthcare industry including commercialization of international products, market development, and strategic partnership development. Ms. Selman currently serves on the boards of FEMSelect and Hunterdon Medical System.

Raymond Huggenberger, a senior business leader with deep experience in innovative medical technology spanning more than 20 years of successful sales, marketing, and general management experience in highly competitive industries, has been appointed as an Independent Director. Ray previously served as the President and CEO of Inogen, Inc., and currently serves on the boards of several publicly traded medical device companies including Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD), Inogen, Inc. (INGN) and Intricon Micromedical Technology (IIN) as well as several privately held companies. He also serves in an advisory capacity to Arboretum Ventures.

"Renee and Ray bring a wealth of strategic experience to Avation Medical which will be essential as we work to launch our category-changing, wearable and self-adjusting bladder modulation and digital health system to help the more than 40 million adults with overactive bladder (OAB) and urge incontinence that do not want invasive surgical procedures or the side effects of medications," said Jill Schiaparelli, President and CEO of Avation Medical.

"There remains an enormous need for patient-friendly, wearable neuromodulation therapy. I am honored to join the Avation Medical Board of Directors and work with the Company's talented team as we work to bring innovative technologies to the market," said Ms. Selman. "Avation is a true innovator in the industry, and I look forward to supporting its ongoing work to revolutionize the science of self-adjusting, wearable neuromodulation and digital health therapies."

Mr. Huggenberger commented, "I am excited to join Avation Medical's board and work with the Company to make neuromodulation therapy surgery-free and more accessible to patients across a variety of clinical conditions. The Company's pioneering technology is a game-changer and will provide a new solution to the millions of OAB patients who desire surgery-free and drug-free treatment options."

In addition to Renee and Ray, the Board includes Dr. Thomas Shehab, Managing Partner, Arboretum Ventures; Kevin Wasserstein, Neurotechnology Innovations Management; and Jill Schiaparelli, President and CEO of Avation Medical.

Avation Medical is an innovative advanced neuromodulation and digital health company pioneering closed-loop, patient-friendly, wearable neuromodulation therapies that deliver personalized therapy based on the patient's own physiologic response. The Company's intelligent wearable therapies objectively confirm activation of the target nerve and make neuromodulation technology accessible to millions of patients across a variety of clinical applications by eliminating the need for surgery, needles and permanent implants and shifting therapy into the home environment.

The Company's wearable bladder therapy and digital health system is available for investigational use only and is not FDA cleared.

