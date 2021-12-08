7-Eleven Teams Up With Creative Powerhouse Kerwin Frost To Design The Official Uniform Of Snacking

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snacking has never looked cooler. 7-Eleven, Inc., the premier name in convenience-retailing, is extending its collaboration with entertainer, DJ, talk show host, comedian and designer Kerwin Frost, to create an exclusive limited-edition outfit designed exclusively with snackers in mind. Aptly called "Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform," the ensemble features a jacket, pants and t-shirt complete with 18 total pockets custom-designed to hold Kerwin's favorite 7-Select™ snacks and beverages.

Officially available for purchase on December 13, Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform comes in two colors – pink and green – and features Kerwin's Snack Attack Jacket, Snack Attack Pants and Snack Attack Glitter Tee. The uniform is sold complete with Kerwin's favorite 7-Select snacks and beverages for $280 exclusively on www.KerwinsKingdom.com. With only 500 uniforms available to the public, it will be sold on a first-come first-served basis.

"I'm really thrilled to be working with 7-Eleven and appreciative of the creative freedom they've given me. I absolutely love the 'uniform' we created and am excited to wear this on a regular basis and store all my 7-Select snacks in it. I also love the Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn and am so happy with the activation we did at Kerwin's Kingdom at ComplexCon. This has been one of my favorite collaborations!"

"As a well-known expert in streetwear design, we are teaming up with Kerwin Frost to create the limited-edition Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform so snack fiends can carry all of their favorite 7-Select products anytime, anywhere," said Marissa Jarratt, Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven. "From 7-Select Buffalo Chicken flavored Chips to 7-Select Gummi Watermelon Rings and 7-Select Go!Smart Ginger Shots there is a pocket for sweet, spicy and all the cool stuff in between."

Kerwin's Snack Attack Uniform comes complete with a lab-style jacket, cargo pants, and a t-shirt that can be worn as a complete outfit or mixed and matched. With the number "7" printed on the jacket and "11" printed on the pants, Kerwin intentionally placed 11 pockets on the jacket and seven pockets on the pants, so no matter how items are mixed and matched, the wearer is always sporting "7-Eleven."

With more snack storage than typical jackets and cargo pants, fans can snack on-the-go or from their own homes at their convenience. When it is time to refill the pockets, snack uniform owners can purchase their favorite 7-Select snacks and beverages by heading to their nearest 7-Eleven® store. The pockets are customized to fit a variety of 7-Select items so fans can fill the pockets with their own favorite flavors. To get the snacking started, the uniform is sold with Kerwin's preferred snacks and beverages including:

Kerwin's Snack Attack Jacket: 7-Select Apple Snack Pie, 7-Select Strawberry Cheesecake Snack Pie, 7-Select Crispy Rice Treat, 7-Select Madeleines, 7-Select Replenish Guava Splash, 7-Select Gummi Bears, 7-Select Gummi Blue Sharks, 7-Select Original Fried Pork Rinds, 7-Select Gummi Watermelon Rings, 7-Select Gummi Peach Rings and 7-Select Ghost Pepper Peanuts.*

Kerwin's Snack Attack Pants: Special edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn, 7-Select Sour Watermelon Wedges, 7-Select Go!Smart™ Ginger Shot, 7-Select Caramel Popcorn, 7-Select Buffalo Chicken Dip Flavored Wavy Potato Chips, 7-Select Fiery Hot Flavored Potato Chips and 7-Select Twisted Buttermilk Ranch Pretzels.*

7-Eleven and Kerwin Frost kicked off their collaboration by unveiling the special edition Kerwin's Snack Party Mix Popcorn at a pop-up 7-Eleven store inside Kerwin's Kingdom at the fifth annual ComplexCon this November. The special edition snack will be one of 18 snacks included with the outfit. Made with white chocolate popcorn, candied chocolate pieces, cinnamon toasted cereal and chocolate cake mix, this snack comes in a canister with a specially designed label by Kerwin himself. It will also be available on www.KerwinsKingdom.com and at one 7-Eleven store in West Hollywood (1100 North La Cienega West Hollywood, CA) and one 7-Eleven store in New York City (82 Greenwich St. New York, NY) while supplies last.

*All snacks listed are subject to availability.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app available throughout the US, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

About Kerwin Frost:

Kerwin Frost is a Harlem-born multi-hyphenate modern-day jack of all trades. The DJ, journalist, designer, and all-around creative powerhouse dubbed by Vogue as "Fashion's Funniest Man" and by GQ as "Your Favorite Influencer's Favorite Influencer" is responsible for setting trends and influencing the latest fashion, music, comedic and cultural phenomenons. His interview series, Kerwin Frost Talks, showcases Frost's personality as the passionate, enthusiastic fan of his subjects, which has included A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, John Mayer, Post Malone and SZA, among many others. Apple Music's Kerwin Frost Radio also finds the music obsessive highlighting a vast array of genres and guests. In 2020, he hosted a telethon that streamed live from Los Angeles skatepark, The Berrics a featured Anderson .Paak, Lil Yachty and Miguel that went on to raise over $250K for the Know Your Rights Camp, an organization that elevates the Black community through legal defense, COVID-19 relief and youth empowerment programs. Frost most recently hosted his star-studded 2nd Annual Kerwin Frost Film Festival at Los Angeles' TCL Chinese 6 Theater this past June with special guest stars from the feature films, including Jeremy Scott, John C Reilly, Lena Waithe, Tim Robinson and Jaden Smith, among others. Frost is also a long-term partner of Adidas & recently released his first collaboration sneaker called the Superstuffed, with full apparel & footwear collections releasing globally late 2021 and 2022.

