Zixi Works with AWS for Advanced Monitoring

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, an industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any internet protocol (IP), and award-winning architect of the software-defined video platform (SDVP), today announced that the company is building on its existing work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by integrating AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI) and AWS Elemental Link. The incremental capabilities have been added to the ZEN Master live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that enables users to manage large-scale configuration and monitoring of the 300+ Zixi Enabled Network of devices and appliances.

The ZEN Master control plane makes it easy to manage inputs and outputs for hundreds of live video and Zixi streams at scale. With automatic configuration details for network resources and distribution targets, this video management software allows users to create new live channels and spin up required streams on the fly. ZEN Master simplifies management of broadcast streams across industry protocols whether signal paths are point-to-point, one-to-many, multi-cloud or multi-content delivery network (CDN). Featuring user configurable grids for monitoring systems and stream components at scale, the control plane enables multi-partner supply chains with graphical and email-based alerts and centralized remote access to local, remote and cloud-based devices from a single screen.

"ZEN Master reduces the complexity of live-stream workflows with a set of virtual tools for configuring, orchestrating and monitoring delivery of live video at the individual channel and device level, or across an entire video content creation and distribution Enterprise," said Greg Truax, head of Live Video Services at AWS Elemental. "With the ZEN Master SaaS offering running on AWS services, it was natural to extend our collaboration with Zixi for our mutual customers."

"Zixi has had a long history with AWS that started with an API integration with AWS Elemental Live many years ago and continued with the work for AWS Elemental MediaConnect," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "We are excited to offer our customers the capabilities that the API integration of Link and CDI in ZEN Master an even more powerful user experience."

With a tight application programming interface (API) integration ZEN Master adds workflow flexibility, layered stream health visibility, stream analysis across audio-video-network parameters with reporting and automation routines that enhance the robust stability of the AWS Elemental MediaConnect service and the observability of the AWS infrastructure using Amazon CloudWatch data. ZEN Master already provides media companies and service providers visibility to multiple layers of telemetry with the architectural flexibility to orchestrate and interoperate with other systems and infrastructures at regional and global scale.

AWS Elemental Link devices are available as a source for AWS Elemental MediaLive and shipped fully configured for AWS accounts, with ZEN Master configuring MediaLive to send streams to MediaConnect. AWS customers can manage high quality uncompressed live video using CDI flows transferred in real-time between software applications running on Amazon Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances. Available directly from Zixi, as well as public and private sales through the AWS Marketplace, these incremental flows from ZEN Master in, out, and around new cloud environments further the interoperability of both software and hardware vendors in their production environment, at high bandwidth with low end to end latency.

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The SDVP makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 15+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 300 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com .

