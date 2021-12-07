Pacsun For All Fragrance Debuts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacsun announced the expansion of its gender-neutral offerings with the release of Pacsun For All Fragrance, a brand-new scent created without gender in mind to further the retailer's focus on inspiring inclusivity amongst its consumers, encouraging the expression of individuality.

With gender-neutral being a growing category for the retailer, producing Pacsun For All was an obvious addition to Pacsun's recent advances in the space, including the introduction Colour Range, Pacsun's first fully dedicated gender-neutral and sustainable clothing brand, hosted Gender-Neutral Design Competition together with The Fashion Scholarship Fund, and Pacsun Kids label with a full range of gender-neutral pieces. Pacsun continues to produce more fluid product options, which are increasingly sought after by its primary consumer of Gen Z.

"At Pacsun, we understand the importance of defying stereotypes through our product offerings to truly allow our customers to express their identity and personality," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun. "Similar to style, scent is extremely personal, and we wanted to go beyond the binary to develop an all-inclusive fragrance fitting for everyone."

Achieved by combining dynamic ingredient notes, Pacsun For All is a multi-faceted fragrance that evokes balance by integrating strength and softness. The fragrance features highlights of sparkling bergamot and zesty grapefruit at the top, combined with a heart of spicy nutmeg and fresh mint to give the scent a youthful kick while the base notes of warmer amber wood and soft leather leaves the essence of the sun printed along the skin for the whole night to come.

"Over 50% of our core consumers, Gen Z, are said to shop outside of their assigned gender," added Alfred Chang, Co-CEO of Pacsun. "Our gender-neutral clothing collections have been extremely well-received, and we knew it was time to evolve our fragrance category too and think outside the traditional gender lines."

The Pacsun for All fragrance campaign was also envisioned to bring to life an augmented virtual reality experience for the consumer. As they engage with the creative video , virtual botanical renderings and sounds appear to immerse them in an imaginative space. From the sounds of nature to the virtual renderings of grass, florals and other notes included in the scent, this experience is intended to be fully immersive to Pacsun's new gender-neutral scent.

"Our consumers will engage with this campaign video across all of our digital touchpoints, inclusive of our own site, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok," continued Olson, "They will also receive the video via digital ads and email outreach. Content creators and influencers alike will also be sharing the creative on their platforms in support of the launch."

Just in time for the holiday season, Pacsun For All is the perfect gift and available now for $22.00 in 1.7 FL OZ at Pacsun retail locations and at Pacsun.com.

