Marvell and OE Solutions Deliver Industry's First 100G QSFP-DD Optical Module for 5G Backhaul and Metro Access Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and OE Solutions today announced a collaboration to deliver the industry's first production-ready 100G QSFP-DD optical modules optimized for 5G backhaul and Metro Access applications scheduled for product release in early 2022. The OE Solutions 100G QSFP-DD Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) will enable the transition of 10G to 100G coherent solutions, delivering unprecedented performance and scalability for emerging 5G, metro and access applications.

Deployment of 5G infrastructure is accelerating around the world with data traffic growing exponentially. Enabling these networks to support the bandwidth requirements and provide superior end-user experience requires scaling 10G to 100G to improve density and overall system cost reduction. Marvell and OE Solutions are leading the transition to power and cost-optimized 100G coherent solutions to address the capacity growth in metro access and 5G driven backhaul networks. This is the industry's first 100G QSFP-DD transceiver supporting industrial temperature covering all access 100G upgrade use cases.

"Marvell's innovative Deneb coherent DSP enables new opportunities in the 100G access transport market and expands our industry-leading 5G RAN portfolio offering to address growing carrier infrastructure needs," said Samuel Liu, Sr. Director Product Line Management at Marvell. "By choosing the industry's first production-ready 100G optimized CDSP for its backhaul transceivers, OE Solutions is expanding its technology leadership position in coherent pluggable modules for 5G networks."

"As the first 100G CDSP in production to enable the I-temp QSFP-DD pluggable module form factor optimized for 5G backhaul applications, Deneb is the best choice for our new 5G optical transceiver products," said Walter Lee, GM of Transceiver BU at OE Solutions. "We look forward to further collaboration with Marvell as we ramp production of our new 100G transceiver portfolio in 2022."

"Metro access's transition to 100Gbps coherent optics has been closely examined in Cignal AI's forecasting for the past two years," said Scott Wilkinson, Optical Components Lead Analyst at Cignal AI. "There is enormous potential for growth as 100Gbps coherent upgrades the millions of 10Gbps DWDM transceivers currently deployed in metro access. The industry is eagerly awaiting a solution that can meet the performance, price, and form factors necessary to implement 100Gbps coherent in that part of the network. Deneb-enabled standardized 100Gbps optical modules will accelerate this transition."

About OE Solutions

OE Solutions is a global technology leader in optical transceivers for both wireless and wireline markets. For more than 15 years, OE Solutions has provided innovative, intelligent and green solutions to empower faster and richer communication, delivering the greatest satisfaction to its customers. OE Solutions is headquartered in Gwangju, South Korea, and has R&D centers in USA, the Netherlands as well as business centers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.oesolutions.com.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell