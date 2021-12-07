Huntington Bancshares To Present At The Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present in-person to analysts and investors at 3:40 PM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,100 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

