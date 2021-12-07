Boston Hemp Explains HHC And Its Effects

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HHC is the newest wave of hemp derived cannabinoids sweeping the nation. Local health and wellness shops, smoke shops, and convenient stores are starting to stock up as online shops like Boston Hemp already have a full range of products available.

Boston Hemp explains HHC coated CBD flower

HHC, scientifically known as hexahydrocannabinol, is simply a hydrogenated form of the THC naturally occurring in a variety of cannabis and hemp plants. HHC is roughly 70-80% the strength of THC, meaning it's more potent than the other hemp derived cannabinoids Delta-8 and Delta-10. Moderate doses of HHC induce a euphoric psychoactive effect similar to THC but is often reported to having more relaxing and sedative qualities in comparison to Delta-8.

HHC and THC share a relatively identical molecular structure. The key difference being HHC has additional hydrogenated carbons and THC is missing an ester atom as well as a carbon bond.

These minor molecular changes make HHC a far more stable compound than THC with much stronger resistance to heat. As a result, HHC products have a far longer shelf life than THC and numerous other products.

These minor molecular changes make HHC a far more stable compound than THC with much stronger resistance to heat. As a result, HHC products have a far longer shelf life than THC and numerous other products.

