2022 Hyundai Tucson Adds Rugged XRT Trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has announced the addition of a rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Tucson XRT trim builds upon the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Tucson XRT FWD is $32,625, and the XRT AWD is $34,125, including $1,225 destination charges.

The 2022 Tucson XRT is photographed in Cariso, Calif., on Dec. 2, 2021.

2022 Tucson XRT

( Includes Internal-Combustion Model SEL + Convenience Pkg., excluding sunroof)

XRT-exclusive front and rear fascia with rugged detailing

XRT-exclusive prominent side cladding

XRT-exclusive black monotone exterior side mirrors

XRT-exclusive black 19-inch alloy wheels with rugged design

Dark side window surrounds

Approach lighting/Side steps

Black-only interior cloth seating/Black headliner

Roof cross rails/Tow hitch

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

